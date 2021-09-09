HARTSVILLE — The Red Boiling Springs High School volleyball team suffered a 25-19, 25-10, 25-17 loss at Trousdale County last Thursday evening.
Due to a variety of injuries and COVID-19-related issues, the Lady Bulldogs continued to play with just seven players, and the team was also without its head coach — Chad Butler — in attendance due to COVID-19.
RBS was forced to cancel its match at Westmoreland earlier this season due to those same issues.
Against Trousdale County, Red Boiling Springs led 13-8 in the opening game, but the Lady Jackets dominated play from that point forward.
Then, Trousdale County raced out to a 10-1 lead in game two.
- The Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-11, 25-3, 25-10 loss to visiting Watertown last Thursday evening.
The Lady Tigers finished as the Class A state runner-up in 2019 and placed fourth in Class A a year ago.
Watertown improved to 11-6 overall and to 6-0 in District 7-A.
The Lady Bulldogs — who are only playing district matches this season — fell to 1-4.
