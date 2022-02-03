Three was a magic number for the Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs in their 53-43 win over visiting Gordonsville Tuesday night.
Chloe Powell hit three three-pointers in the third quarter, as the Lady Bulldogs turned back an early second half charge from the Lady Tigers.
Powell hit back-to-back threes after Gordonsville had cut the RBS lead to 31-27, and then made another three pointer just before the end of the period as the Lady Bulldogs led 42-30 with one quarter to play.
That hot streak from Powell helped the Lady Bulldogs to maintain their lead in the quarter as they claimed a key district win.
“She’s the type of shooter that once she sees one go in, she can get on a roll and make them,” RBS coach Lacey Colter said of Powell.
The Lady Bulldogs led 17-11 at the end of the first period and held a 25-18 lead at the half as Kennedy Marshall was fouled on a rebounded free throw miss by Gordonsville with four-tenths of a second left. Marshall made the front end of a one-and-one, giving the Lady Bulldogs a seven point lead to take to halftime.
Claire Fleming led three Lady Bulldogs in double figures with 14 points. Bre Thompson added 12 points for Red Boiling Springs and Powell had 11 points. Rhiannon Hix scored six points for RBS, while Bailey Masssengille tossed in five and Marshall finished with one.
RBS 62, Clarkrange 51
The Lady Bulldogs proved Saturday night that their earlier win over perennial state power Clarkrange was no fluke, taking a 62-52 win over the Lady Buffaloes.
The Lady Bulldogs led 12-11 after the first quarter and stretched that lead to six points by halftime, 27-21.
In the third quarter Red Boiling Springs took control of the game, pushed its margin to 13 points, going up 45-32. Clarkrange managed to chip away three points off the lead, but the Lady Bulldogs’ guard Claire Fleming was clutch at the free throw line in the final period, hitting 8 of 8 shots from the stripe to preserve the win.
The Lady Bulldogs only had four scorers in the game, but all four reached double figures. Fleming led the way with 20 points, getting 10 of that in the final quarter. Bailey Massengille scored 18 points, and Chloe Powell added 15 for RBS. Bre Thompson rounded out the scoring for Red Boiling Springs with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.