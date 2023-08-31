RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs overcame a slow start on Aug. 22 to capture a 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 over visiting Clarkrange.

Lady Bulldog juniors De’Awndria Polk and Stacey Bravo combined for five services aces in the opening game, and freshman Stephanie Windsor had two blocks in the opening game.

