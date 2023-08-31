RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs overcame a slow start on Aug. 22 to capture a 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 over visiting Clarkrange.
Lady Bulldog juniors De’Awndria Polk and Stacey Bravo combined for five services aces in the opening game, and freshman Stephanie Windsor had two blocks in the opening game.
However, RBS took control in the second game as senior Kennedy Marshall produced five kills in game two.
Polk served up three more aces in the second game, and junior Chloe Powell and freshman Sidney Massengille each served up two aces.
Both Marshall and Windsor had three blocks in the third game, and Powell served up three more aces in both game three and again in game four.
Marshall helped the Lady Bulldogs — who suffered a three-game loss at Smith County one day earlier — close the door by producing nine kills in the fourth game.
Bravo also had three kills in the final game.
Marshall finished with 18 kills and seven blocks. Windsor provided five blocks, and Bravo compiled six kills.
Polk and Powell each served up eight aces, and Polk — the team’s setter — also had eight assists, and Powell led the team with 11 digs.
• Two days later, RBS suffered a 25-13, 24-26, 25-16, 25-14 loss at Gordonsville.
Marshall led the team with 10 kills and four blocks, and Polk provided a team-leading six blocks and a team-best six aces. Polk also dished out 10 assists and had eight digs.
Windsor contributed five kills and four blocks.
Powell again led the team with 11 digs.
The Lady Bulldogs fell to 2-4 overall and to 2-2 in District 7-A play.
