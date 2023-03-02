CROSS PLAINS — The visiting Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball team outscored East Robertson in each of the first three quarters of Friday evening’s Region 4-1A Tournament quarterfinal contest, leading to a 51-42 victory.
The Lady Bulldogs advanced to face Pickett County — which claimed an 87-48 victory over visiting Jo Byrns in its regional quarterfinal on Friday night — in Monday evening’s semifinal round.
RBS senior standout Claire Fleming scored her 2,000th career point in the contest, becoming just the second Lady Bulldog to eclipse the mark (joining Layce Colter). Fleming entered the contest 13 points shy of the mark.
She scored her 2,000th career point on a basket during the third quarter.
Junior Kennedy Marshall scored a pair of first-quarter baskets to help RBS out to a 13-8 lead.
Then, Fleming provided six points in the second stanza to help extend the lead to eight points (24-16) by halftime.
Lady Bulldog senior forward Breanna Thompson provided five points in the third quarter as the margin extended to 13 points (36-23) entering the final period.
Red Boiling Springs — the No. 4 seed from District 7-1A — didn’t make a shot from the field in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs sealed the win by converting 15 of 20 free-throw attempts over the final eight minutes.
Fleming finished with a game-high 20 points, and Bailey Massengille and Chloe Powell scored 10 and nine points, respectively. Both Marshall and Thompson provided six points.
Katie Pennington led the Lady Indians — who won the District 8-1A Tournament — offensively with 11 points.
