RBS-ER GIRLS HOOPS PHOTO

Red Boiling Springs High School girls head basketball coach Terra Pryor-Allen, right, presents a commemorative basketball to senior Claire Fleming after Fleming became just the second player in program history to score 2,000 points during her high school career last Friday.

 Tonya Kirby/For the Times

CROSS PLAINS — The visiting Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball team outscored East Robertson in each of the first three quarters of Friday evening’s Region 4-1A Tournament quarterfinal contest, leading to a 51-42 victory.

The Lady Bulldogs advanced to face Pickett County — which claimed an 87-48 victory over visiting Jo Byrns in its regional quarterfinal on Friday night — in Monday evening’s semifinal round.

