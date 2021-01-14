GAINESBORO — The Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball team took control in the second quarter last Friday evening and captured a 46-32 win at Jackson County.
The Lady Blue Devils employed a box-and-one defense on Lady Bulldog senior guard Liz Anderson, which RBS also saw in a 31-25 victory at Gordonsville on Dec. 29. Anderson was held scoreless against Gordonsville, but she provided 10 points on Friday.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 10-8 after one period of play, but sophomore guard Claire Fleming poured in nine points in the second stanza as RBS surged out to a 29-20 lead by halftime. Anderson also scored five points in the second period.
The two teams combined for just eight points in the third quarter as the margin remained at nine points entering the final period, and the Lady Bulldogs made 6 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
RBS finished 14-of-17 at the free-throw line.
The Lady Bulldog defense limited Jackson County to 33-% shooting.
Fleming finished with a game-high 18 points.
The remaining scoring for RBS is as follows: Breanna Thompson 6 points, Iesha Smith 4, Lindsay Randolph 3, Graycee West 3 and Bailey Massengille 2.
Jacklyn Agee led the Lady Blue Devils offensively with 13 points.
Red Boiling Springs snapped a three-game losing skid and improved to 6-6 overall and to 4-2 in District 6-A play.
- The Lady Bulldogs fell behind early on and couldn’t overcome that deficit in a 57-44 loss at Pickett County on Jan. 5.
RBS trailed 11-7 after one period of play, and Shayla Wood scored 12 points in the second stanza as the lead swelled to eight points (27-19) by halftime.
Wood scored eight more points in the third quarter as the margin extended to 12 points (45-33) entering the fourth quarter.
Anderson scored 10 of her team-high 15 points in the second half, and Fleming also reached double figures with 11 points.
Both Smith and Thompson scored five points, and Randolph and West provided four points each.
The Lady Bulldogs shot 46% from the field.
Wood poured in a game-high 25 points, and teammates Bailey Evans and Abbi Bilbrey contributed 10 and nine points, respectively.
