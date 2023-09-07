RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School volleyball squad captured a pair of district victories last week, including a 25-14, 26-24, 25-18 victory over visiting Jackson County on Thursday evening.
Lady Bulldog senior Kennedy Marshall had five kills in the opening game, and freshman Tatum Cotman provided three kills in game one.
Marshall and junior teammate Chloe Powell combined to serve up seven aces in the first game.
RBS freshman Stephanie Windsor provided three kills and two blocks in game two, and Marshall provided three more kills in the second game.
Lady Bulldog junior De’Awndria Polk had three blocks in game two, and Powell served up three more aces.
In game three, Windsor produced five kills, and Marshall and Powell combined for five more.
Marshall and Windsor led the team with 11 and 10 kills, respectively, and both Windsor and Polk finished with three blocks.
Powell — a setter — led the team with seven aces, six assists and four digs, and freshman setter Sidney Massengille finished with five assists.
RBS improved to 4-4 overall and to 4-2 in District 7-A play.
- The Lady Bulldogs claimed a 20-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 victory at Monterey on Aug. 28.
Marshall had four kills in the opening game, and Powell and Polk combined for seven aces in game one.
Polk served up five more aces in game two, with Powell producing four, and Marshall provided seven kills as RBS seized the momentum.
Marshall did the same in game three, producing seven more kills.
Polk had three aces and two blocks in the final game as RBS was able to close out the match.
Marshall finished with 19 kills, and Polk and Powell served up 10 aces each.
Windsor led the team with five blocks, and Polk and Massengille finished with 10 and five assists, respectively.
