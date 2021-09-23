WESTMORELAND — The Red Boiling Springs High School volleyball squad snapped a six-match losing skid with a 24-26, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 15-9 victory at Westmoreland on Sept. 13.
Lady Bulldog senior Adriene Carter had three kills in the opening game, and sophomore teammate Heaven White served up four aces before the Lady Eagles took the lead.
Senior Shy’Ann Eaton-Robinson provided five kills and a block in game two, and teammates Kennedy Marshall, Chloe Powell and Graycee West combined for seven kills in the second game as RBS tied the match.
Powell produced three more kills in game three, but Westmoreland surged back in front.
Eaton-Robinson provided two more blocks and another kill in the fourth game, and Marshall had two kills and a block in game four as the Lady Bulldogs retied the match.
Then, Eaton-Robinson had two more kills in the fifth game, and Marshall served up two more aces as RBS captured the win.
Robinson finished with 10 kills and four blocks, and Marshall, Powell and West combined for 23 kills and seven aces. White had a team-leading five aces, and Carter produced five kills.
- One day later, RBS suffered a 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 loss at Clay County.
The two teams played in Red Boiling Springs on Aug. 19, with Clay County claiming a 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 win.
West had a team-best seven kills and three blocks in the rematch, while Eaton-Robinson provided four kills and six blocks.
White and freshman teammate De’Awndria Polk served up four and three aces, respectively.
The Lady Bulldogs faced Westmoreland for the second time in four days last Thursday and captured another victory,
- rolling to a 25-16, 25-11, 25-15 win over the visiting Lady Eagles.
Both Carter and senior Hannah Wilson served up three aces in the first game, and Marshall and West contributed two aces each.
Marshall produced five more aces in game two, and Carter provided four kills in the second game. Eaton-Robinson, Marshall, Powell and West all had two kills in game two, and Eaton-Robinson also won points with three blocks in both the first and second games.
Then, Powell helped her squad close out the match with four kills in game three.
Both Carter and Powell finished with seven kills, and Marshall and Polk served up eight and six aces, respectively. Wilson had five aces.
Eaton-Robinson led the team with seven blocks.
RBS — which is only playing district matches this season — improved to 3-7 with the victory.
