RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School volleyball squad rallied for a 25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 26-24, 15-12 win over visiting Trousdale County last Thursday evening.
The Lady Bulldogs avenged a 25-19, 25-10, 25-17 loss at Trousdale County on Sept. 2.
In the rematch, RBS freshman De’Awndria Polk served up five aces in the opening game, and junior teammate Graycee West provided two kills and a block in game one.
Polk served up three more aces in the second game, and senior teammate Shy’Ann Eaton-Robinson had three blocks in game two. West and Lady Bulldog sophomore Kennedy Marshall provided two kills each in the second game, and RBS freshman Chloe Powell served up two aces in third game, though the Lady Jackets prevailed to surge in front.
However, Marshall led the game-four rally with three kills, three aces and a block.
Then, Marshall provided three more kills in the fifth game as the Lady Bulldogs captured the win.
Marshall concluded the match with a team-leading 10 kills, four aces and four blocks, and both West and senior Adriene Carter finished with five kills. West also had four blocks.
Eaton-Robinson contributed four kills and five blocks, and Polk served up a team-best 10 aces.
Powell finished with five aces.
Red Boiling Springs — which is only playing district matches this season — improved to 4-8.
- RBS dropped a 25-10, 25-20, 25-16 contest to visiting Gordonsville on Sept. 21.
The Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-7, 25-6, 25-10 loss at Gordonsville on Aug. 26.
In the rematch, RBS started slow, producing just two aces in the opening game.
Eaton-Robinson contributed three kills and a block as game two was considerably closer, and Carter and Marshall provided two kills each in the second game.
Marshall had two blocks in the third game, and Powell produced two kills.
However, the Tigerettes built an early lead in game three and gradually pulled away.
