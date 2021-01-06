GORDONSVILLE — The Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball team overcame a slow start to win its fourth consecuctive game on Dec. 29, capturing a 31-25 victory at Gordonsville.
The two teams combined for just 14 points over the game’s first 10 minutes.
“When you don’t expect that (defense) and haven’t seen that all year, that’s something we have to practice at and get better at,” Lady Bulldog senior forward Lindsay Randolph said. “We will.”
The contest was tied at 5 after one period of play as RBS struggled with the Tigerettes employing a diamond-and-one defense, giving special attention to Lady Bulldog senior guard Liz Anderson. Anderson scored a game-high 20 points in Red Boiling Springs’ six-point win over Monterey one day earlier.
Anderson was held scoreless against Gordonsville.
“We as a coaching staff knew it was coming, but I didn’t think somebody would do it this soon,” RBS head coach Layce Colter said. “Most players shut down when they get that, but that might have been the best rebounding game I’ve seen Liz Anderson have. She played hard. She was ok with not scoring. She was ok with not shooting. That’s an unselfish player. That’s what makes her special.”
A Katie Grandstaff 3-pointer early in the second stanza helped the Tigerettes build a four-point lead.
However, Gordonsville produced just four points over the next 13 minutes.
“We wanted to deny and play good, physical defense, not giving them anything easy,” Randolph said.
Randolph grabbed an offensive rebound with 4:07 remaining in the half and tossed in a baseline jumper, and she made a 3-pointer from the top of the key less than a minute later to place her squad in front to stay.
Freshman teammate Kennedy Marshall caught a kick-out pass from classmate Bailey Massengille in the final minute of the half and made a 3-pointer from the left corner, giving RBS a 13-9 lead at halftime.
Lady Bulldog sophomore point guard Claire Fleming sat out the entire second quarter after picking up her second foul, but she returned in the third quarter and opened the second-half scoring with a layin.
“It always helps having your main point guard,” Randolph said. “We miss her when she’s not out there. She gets us set up.”
Randolph made two more 3-pointers in the third quarter, and Marshall drove to the basket for a layin to give RBS a 23-11 lead.
Randolph finished with a career-high 18 points.
“Tonight, they took away our main scorer,” Randolph said. “They guarded Liz and stayed on her.
“I haven’t really gotten open looks like I did tonight. I don’t think they knew I could shoot outside.”
No other Lady Bulldog scored more than five points.
“Claire and Liz have free will on offense,” Colter said. “I went them to have the ball and score. The others have to step up. We need Bre (sophomore forward Breanna Thompson) getting trash buckets.
“When are we going to show up as a whole? But we only have had eight games as a team and a staff … no (summer) camps … no (preseason) playdays … it shows. It was ugly.”
Gordonsville pulled back to within four points when center Courtney Dillard converted on an offensive putback with 1:07 remaining, and the Tigerettes had an opportunity pull even closer. However, Randolph blocked a shot with 40 seconds to play, and classmate Iesha Smith came up with a steal with 28.9 showing.
“They scored 25 points,” Colter said. “I was pleased defensively.
“We have to keep people out of the paint and force them baseline.”
Smith and fellow senior Hayely McCarter made free throws over the final 30 seconds to help seal the win.
“There’s still a lot we can do to improve,” Randolph said. “We are players who have never played together. We’re still finding out how to play together. We are getting there though.”
Dillard scored a team-high eight points.
“It was ugly,” Colter said. “Claire finishes the game with five (points). Claire is the type of player to where some teams might do that to her (play a diamond-and-one). Teams might play us a triangle-and-two (defense).
“Claire sat down for a while (in the second quarter). That hurt.”
The Lady Bulldogs started strong on Saturday afternoon but produced just nine points over the final three quarters in a 55-27 loss to visiting Clarkrange.
RBS — which had its four-game winning streak snapped — led 15-7 after one period of play as Anderson and Fleming combined for 13 of those points.
However, the Lady Bulldogs produced just three points in the second quarter and two in the third quarter, resulting in a 25-18 deficit at halftime and a 30-20 margin entering the final period.
Then, the Lady Buffaloes scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, with Addie Stowers providing eight of those.
Clarkrange’s Kassie Monday scored 10 of her 14 points in the second stanza, and Stowers and Chloe Howard produced 11 points each.
Anderson scored a team-high 11 points, followed by Fleming (7 points), Josie Green (3), Emma Woodcock (3), Breanna Thompson (2) and Rhiannon Hix (1).
RBS made 6 of 12 3-pointers but connected on just 3 of 15 field-goal attempts from inside the three-point arc.
The Lady Bulldogs fell to 3-1 in district play.
RBS suffered a 51-33 loss at Watertown on Monday evening.
The Lady Bulldogs led 10-8 after one period of play thanks to nine first-quarter points from Fleming.
Watertown took an 18-16 lead into the locker room at halftime and then pulled away in the third quarter as Kierah Maklary scored seven points in the third period, extending the lead to 17 points (40-23).
Fleming finished with a game-high 20 points, backed by Massengille (7), Woodcock (3), Hix (2) and Anderson (1).
Brittany Allison and Emma Christiansen led the Lady Tigers offensively with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
The Lady Bulldogs dropped to 5-5.
