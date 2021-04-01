RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School softball squad overcame a slow start, rallying for an 8-7 victory over visiting Monterey on March 23.
“It takes all of us,” Lady Bulldog senior pitcher Jasmine Pruitte said. “I had to rely on the others. Everybody’s intensity was good. That helped me to refocus and get back in the game.”
Pruitte was forced to work out of a jam in the top of the seventh.
With RBS holding a two-run lead, a mishandled fly ball and a mishandled throw across the infield pulled the Lady Wildcats within a run.
Then, Pruitte issued a base on balls, which led to the tying run being at the third base and the go-ahead run at second base with one out.
However, Pruitte struck out the game’s final two batters.
“I was very stressed,” Pruitte said. “I was hoping I would get my pitches (spotted correctly). I was tired, so I was hoping that if they did hit it that I could rely on my defense.”
Two errors, a walk and a hit batsman helped Monterey build a 3-0 lead, scoring two runs in the first inning and another in the second.
“We were kind of nervous,” Pruitte said. “Most teams so far haven’t hit off me. I think it was just nerves. It was the first (hard-hit) ball some of them actually got.”
However, the Lady Bulldogs stormed back, erupting for five runs in the third.
“Starting the game, I just asked them to be in the game with me … for seven innings,” RBS head coach Sean Link said. “I told them that all the work they’ve put in will pay off.
“If we could get past those first two innings, I thought, ‘We’ll be alright.’ They responded.”
Senior Kylee Mendes ignited the rally by drawing a walk, and Kelsey Chapman legged out an infield single.
Nautica Goolsby’s single loaded the bases, and senior Sloane Link doubled to centerfield, driving in two runs. Pruitte followed with another two-run double, and Allie Davenport doubled in Pruitte for a 5-3 lead.
“That’s something we haven’t shown in the first four games,” Sean Link said. “We hit, but we never strung them together. That’s what we did tonight.
“She (Lady Wildcat pitcher Molly Sparks) is a good pitcher. We strung them together … quality hits.”
However, Monterey responded again by producing three runs in the top of the fourth, taking advantage of a walk, an error and a catcher’s interference call. Amber Riddle’s two-run double gave her squad a 6-5 lead.
However, Mendes reached on an infield singled in the bottom of the frame and scored when Sloane Link reached on a two-out fielding error to tie the contest.
Emily Birdwell singled in the bottom of the fifth and scored on Whitney Birdwell’s double, and Chapman legged out an infield single in the sixth and eventually scored thanks to a throwing error for an 8-6 lead.
Chapman had three of her squad’s 11 hits.
“That was (pleasantly) surprising to me,” Pruitte said. “Many girls have stayed after and worked (in the offseason). They want to get better. I was surprised at how well we hit.”
Pruitte went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, walking four batters while striking out 10.
“We followed (Monterey),” Link said. “We knew they were a strong team. We expect them to be one of the top two teams in the district.”
Pruitte added, “This definitely is a boost to our confidence. We’re ready to clean up the errors we did make and keep going.”
