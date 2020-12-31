RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball team was in a position it didn’t expect to be in.
However, the Lady Bulldogs didn’t panic, scoring the game’s final seven points to capture a 41-35 victory over visiting Monterey on Monday afternoon.
“That’s big,” RBS senior guard Liz Anderson said. “The Cannon County game, we came back and won (by a 40-38 score on Dec. 19). We found a way to win (against Monterey). It was ugly, but we found a way.
“We know we have to play better next time.”
There were four lead changes in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Wildcats led 32-28 after Lindsey Wright made a 3-pointer with 5:32 remaining.
Wright scored a team-high 18 points.
However, RBS (4-3 overall, 2-0 in District 6-A) limited Monterey (2-8, 0-4) to just two points the rest of the way.
“A win is a win,” Lady Bulldog first-year head coach Layce Colter said. “It’s a district game. We’re 2-0 (in 6-A). We’ll take it. It’s not always pretty. Up until today, we had started meshing better. I thought we had done that well. Today, we didn’t execute.
“The last two minutes of the game, we decided to make it hard, and what did they do? They threw it away (resulting in turnovers). You have to do that the entire game.”
Following a Lindsay Randolph steal, Anderson’s 3-pointer at the 4:51 mark gave her squad the lead, but Wright responded with an interior basket two minutes later.
However, RBS sophomore point guard Claire Fleming penetrated into the lane and threw a kick-out pass to Anderson, who tossed in her sixth 3-pointer at the 2:09 mark to place her squad in front to stay.
“She’s made me feel more confident,” Anderson said of Colter. “She emphasized me shooting a lot. She wants me to shoot it. I was open.”
In the final minute, the Lady Wildcats misfired on a 3-pointer that would have regained the lead.
Anderson and Fleming combined to sink four free throws over the final 34 seconds to seal the win.
“We stepped up when it mattered and finished the game and won,” Colter said. “Sometimes, a win is not always pretty. I think some of that is a reflection on your coaching staff. I didn’t ever get uneasy on the sideline when they went up. We just stayed calm and played.
“Something that could be an advantage to this team is where we’ve had to play from behind. If you can stay calm in situations like that and win, it’s a good learning experience. We’re learning game to game. It’s tough on these seniors with a new coach, but they handle it.”
The Lady Bulldogs scored the game’s first 15 points before McKenzi Raleigh banked in a 17-footer in the final seconds of the opening period.
However, Red Boiling Springs didn’t produce a field goal in the second stanza.
“We had newer people come in, and our defense just wasn’t as good in the second quarter,” Anderson said. “We just kind of slacked off, and we shouldn’t have.”
Wright scored eight points in the second period, helping her squad pull to within two points before Fleming’s two free throws gave her squad a 17-13 advantage at halftime.
Fleming’s three-point play midway through the third quarter extended the lead back to eight points, but Wright’s 3-pointer and Raleigh’s three-point play concluded the scoring in the period, pulling Monterey back to within a point (26-25).
“(Colter) was emphasizing scoring off of our defense, stealing it on the (full-court) press, making them take bad shots and pushing it in transition,” Anderson said. “You just know you have to compete (when it’s close). We need to pick it up, go on a run and get ourselves going.”
Anderson (20 points) and Fleming (18) combined for 38 of the team’s 41 points, with Randolph providing the other three.
RBS had all of its players back in action after multiple players have been sidelined recently due to quarantining.
“Claire and Liz did what they are supposed to do,” Colter said. “Liz went 6 for 15 from three. She’s shooting it. She did what she’s supposed to do, and Claire had 18.
“Two of my starters had zero points, and Lindsay had three. Claire and Liz have to score that, but everybody has to give some more (production).”
