GAINESBORO — The fourth-seeded Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball defeated No. 5 seed Gordonsville, 63-42, in a District 7-1A Tournament quarterfinal that was played on Feb. 14 at Jackson County High School.

The win kept the Lady Bulldogs’ season alive and earned them a spot in the Region 4-1A Tournament as well.

