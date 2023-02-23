GAINESBORO — The fourth-seeded Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball defeated No. 5 seed Gordonsville, 63-42, in a District 7-1A Tournament quarterfinal that was played on Feb. 14 at Jackson County High School.
The win kept the Lady Bulldogs’ season alive and earned them a spot in the Region 4-1A Tournament as well.
RBS defeated Gordonsville by scores of 54-35 and 48-33 during the regular season.
Red Boiling Springs led by just four points at halftime before outscoring the Lady Tigers 13-4 in the third quarter.
Five Lady Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by senior forward Breanna Thompson’s 18-point effort. Senior Claire Fleming and junior Bailey Massengille scored 15 points each. Chloe Powell provided 13 points, and Kennedy Marshall contributed 10 points.
Kamara Young led Gordonsville offensively with 21 points.
Then, RBS suffered a 51-47 loss to top-seeded Clay County in Friday evening’s semifinal round.
It was the third loss for Red Boiling Springs to Clay County this season, falling by scores of 50-36 and 47-36 during the regular season.
Clay County captured a 60-51 victory over No. 2 seed Pickett County in Monday night’s championship game, while RBS suffered a 69-60 loss to No. 3 seed Clarkrange in the consolation game.
The Lady Bulldogs lost the two teams’ regular-season meetings by scores of 77-66 and 50-43.
The regional tournament begins on Friday evening, with Red Boiling Springs traveling to Cross Plains to face District 8-A Tournament champion East Robertson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.