BYRDSTOWN — The fourth-seeded Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball team suffered a 79-42 loss at Pickett County in the District 6-A Tournament consolation game, which was played last Wednesday evening.
It was the third meeting between the two teams this season.
The Lady Bobcats captured a 57-44 win when the squads played in Byrdstown on Jan. 5 and a 59-56 victory when they played in Red Boiling Springs on Jan. 29.
In the third contest, RBS sophomore Breanna Thompson and senior Liz Anderson combined for 11 first-quarter points as the Lady Bulldogs trailed just 21-16 after one period of play.
However, seven players scored for third-seeded Pickett County in the second stanza as the lead swelled to 41-23 by halftime.
RBS sophomore Claire Fleming scored nine points in the third quarter, and senior teammate Iesha Smith made two 3-pointers in the period as well.
However, the lead was still at 19 points (57-38) entering the final period.
Then, Allie Amonett made two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Ten players scored for the Lady Bobcats, with Kyndal Ludick producing 10 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter. Both Amonett and Abbi Bilbrey scored 11 points, and Shayla Wood provided 10 points.
Pickett County made 11 3-pointers and was 13 of 14 at the free-throw line.
Fleming scored a team-high 11 points, followed by Anderson (7 points), Smith (7), Thompson (6), Kennedy Marshall (5), Bailey Massengille (2), Hayely McCarter (2) and Graycee West (2).
RBS suffered an 80-27 loss at Clarkrange in a District 6-A Tournament semifinal held one night earlier.
The Lady Buffaloes rolled to wins of 84-45 and 55-27 when the two teams met during the regular season.
In the third meeting, RBS scored just one point in the second quarter and one point again in the final period.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 29-12 after one period of play, 44-13 at halftime and 62-26 entering the fourth quarter.
Clarkrange — an eight-time state champion and three-time state runner-up — made 13 3-pointers and were led offensively by Kassie Monday with 21 points. Class A Miss Basketball finalist Kaylie Monday scored 12 points, and classmate Chloe Howard provided 11 points.
Ten Lady Buffaloes scored.
Thompson led RBS offensively with nine points, followed by Anderson (8), Fleming (4), Marshall (3), West (2) and Josie Green (1).
Clarkrange won the district championship with Wednesday evening’s 83-51 win over No. 2 seed Clay County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.