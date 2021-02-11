RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball team won for the sixth time in seven games on Feb. 2, capturing a 56-45 victory over visiting Jackson County.
“We’ve improved a lot,” Lady Bulldog sophomore guard Claire Fleming said. “We are really starting to connect with each other. It’s the perfect time. It’s almost time for district (tournament) play.”
RBS took control midway through the first quarter and gradually pulled away.
The Lady Devils employed a box-and-one defense on Lady Bulldog senior guard Liz Anderson for much of the contest, but Fleming’s game-high 25 points helped to offset that strategy.
“We try to attack middle (with dribble penetration) and get inside,” Fleming said. That gives us post and kick-out shots for other people.”
After Jackson County scored the first five points, 3-pointers from Fleming, senior Iesha Smith and freshman Bailey Massengille came during a 16-4 run as the Lady Bulldogs built a seven-point lead.
Ericka Davidson’s three-point play concluded the first-quarter scoring and pulled the Lady Devils back to within two points (16-14).
However, Massengille made another 3-pointer to open the second-quarter scoring, and Fleming scored the next eight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, to extend the lead to 27-14.
The RBS lead was at seven points (29-22) at halftime.
“We wanted to take away their driving,” Fleming said. “If they get middle, it draws people in. It makes everyone collapse.
“We wanted to keep the left-handed girl (Lilly Chaffin) out of the paint, and we did pretty good on her .. and No. 11 (Davidson) too.”
Fleming scored the first four points of the second half, creating an 11-point lead, and the margin was still at 11 points (40-29) entering the final period.
Jackson County pulled back to within seven points following Jacklyn Agee’s interior basket with 3:49 remaining, but Lady Bulldog senior forward Lindsay Randolph responded with a 3-pointer before classmate Hayely McCarter made two free throws to reestablish a 12-point lead.
Massengille joined Fleming in double figures with 11 points.
Davidson scored a team-high 19 points, and Agee provided 10 points.
RBS swept all eight games against the bottom four teams in District 6-A — Jackson County, Gordonsville, Monterey and Trousdale County.
- However, RBS finished the regular season winless against the district’s top three teams — Clarkrange, Pickett County and Clay County — after suffering a 58-28 loss at Clay County last Friday evening.
“Everyone will have to be there,” Fleming said of what it would require in order to knock off one of those top teams. “Everyone will have to be shooting good. We’ll have play good defense, and everyone will have to play together.”
The two teams played in Red Boiling Springs on Jan. 12, with Clay County claiming a 56-44 win.
RBS fell to 12-10 overall and to 8-6 in Ditrict 6-A with Friday’s loss, while Clay County improved to 15-7 overall and to 10-3 in 6-A.
