The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs picked up a pair of wins this past week, downing Cannon County, 55-49, on Tuesday night and defeating Monroe County, Ky, 62-52, on Saturday, which was also senior night.
The Lady Bulldogs are now ranked 10th in the state in the latest Associated Press poll as they improved to 19-5 this season with the two wins.
In the game against Cannon County, the Lady Lions led RBS 13-10 after the first quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs battled back and took a 24-22 lead by halftime. Red Boiling Springs was able to stretch that lead to 38-31 by the end of the third quarter and maintained control in claiming the six-point victory.
Claire Fleming and Chloe Powell formed a nice one-two scoring combination for the Lady Bulldogs. Fleming led the team with 25 points, while Powell tossed in 20 points for RBS.
Bre Thompson had five points for Red Boiling Springs, while Graycee West and Bailey Massengille had two points apiece to round out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs.
On senior night against Monroe County, the Lady Bulldogs led 12-8 after the first quarter and maintained that four-point edge at halftime, 20-16.
The Lady Bulldogs lengthened the lead to seven points at the end of the third quarter, leading 42-35.
Red Boiling Springs continued to increase the margin to 10 points at the end of the game.
Fleming was again the Lady Bulldogs’ top scorer, finishing with 26 points. Powell also reached double figures, scoring 14 points, as did Thompson with 10 points. Massengille added seven points, West had four points and Kennedy Marshall rounded out the scoring for RBS with one point.
Red Boiling Springs was scheduled to play at Westmoreland on Tuesday night.
