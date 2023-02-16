RBS GIRLS HOOPS PHOTO

Red Boiling Springs senior forward Breanna Thompson, right, had a double-double of 25 points and 17 rebounds in last Friday evening’s 74-56 victory over visiting Monterey.

 Tonya Kirby/For the Times

RED BOILING SPRINGS — After dropping back-to-back games, the Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball squad rolled to a 74-56 victory over visiting Monterey on Friday evening.

The Lady Bulldogs captured a 62-57 victory when the two teams met in Monterey on Nov. 21.

