RED BOILING SPRINGS — After dropping back-to-back games, the Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball squad rolled to a 74-56 victory over visiting Monterey on Friday evening.
The Lady Bulldogs captured a 62-57 victory when the two teams met in Monterey on Nov. 21.
RBS was celebrating senior night on Friday evening, honoring Claire Fleming and Breanna Thompson.
Fleming has been in the starting line-up since entering it as an eighth-grader and has scored more than 1,900 points so far in her high-school career. Thompson has pulled down more than 600 rebounds over the past two seasons (and holds the record for most rebounds in a game with 18) and has scored more than 300 points this season.
“The girls were ready to go, and our two seniors played great,” Lady Bulldog head coach Terra Pryor-Allen said.
Fleming scored 30 points and added eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and had one blocked shot. Thompson had 25 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. Junior Bailey Massengille added 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals, and sophomore Chloe Powell chipped in four points.
RBS lost close games on Tuesday and Thursday. They lost at Van Buren County by a score of 55-52 and at Pickett County, 65-62.
Red Boiling Springs captured a 60-50 win over visiting Van Buren County on Dec. 8.
On Tuesday night, Fleming led Lady Bulldogs with 21 points. The remaining scoring is as follows: Kennedy Marshall 11 points, Powell 10, Massengille five, DeAwndria Polk three, and Thompson two.
On Thursday, Fleming again led RBS with 24 points. Thompson added 13, Massengille 12, Powell 10, and Josie Green three.
The Lady Bulldogs split the season series with Pickett County, having captured a 52-41 win over visiting Pickett County on Jan. 13.
