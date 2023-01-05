The Red Boiling Springs Lady Dawgs earned fourth-place against stout competition at last week’s Lady Invitational of the South basketball tournament in Scottsville, Kentucky.
The Lady Dawgs beat Marshall County High School 70-31 in their opener Tuesday, and followed up with a victory over Franklin County High School 67-49 on Wednesday. RBS lost on Thursday to South Laurel 64-52. The Lady Dawgs then topped the Westmoreland Lady Eagles to claim fourth in the event.
