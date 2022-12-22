The 26th Lady Invitational of the South, presented by South Central Bank, Halton, Dollar General, CPC Commodities, and Studle Financial Services, will tip off Tuesday at Allen County-Scottsville High School in Scottsville, Kentucky. Start of play will mark the resumption of a prestigious Kentucky tournament following a 14-year absence from the girls basketball landscape.
For over two decades, the LIS was an annual event featuring top teams and players from across the commonwealth and even nation. However, in 2009, officials opted to discontinue the LIS as an girls-only 16-team tournament, opting for two eight-team events featuring girls and boys. Last spring, Allen County-Scottsville coach Greg Dunn elected to resume the LIS in much the same format as in years past.
The 2022 LIS field includes a mixture of tradition-rich programs and up-and-coming schools from Kentucky and Tennessee. In addition, the LIS will display the talents of dozens of strong women’s basketball players who entertain hopes of playing basketball at the next level.
The four-day tournament at AC-SH tips off at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday as Central Hardin (1-5) and Green Hill (3-6) battle. Central Hardin is rebuilding following a 23-win 2021-22 season. This year, the Lady Bruins are led by sophomores Juliana Stith (11.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and Khania Jones (10.5 ppg, 11.2 rpg). Aubrey Blankenship leads Green Hill, located in Mt. Juliet Tennessee. The Samford signee has averaged over 16 points per game the past two seasons and passed the 1,000 career scoring mark late last season. The Hawks are under the leadership pf first year coach Joseph Simmons who coached Marshall County a decade ago and has a career won-loss record of 330-123.
The LIS’s second game pits Murfreesboro Central Magnet (6-3) against Greenwood (5-0) from nearby Bowling Green. Central Magnet was 24-7 last season with Olivia Hart-who has committed to DePauw University- leading the way at 17 ppg and 7.7 rpg. Lipscomb commit Addison Melton (13.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg), sophomore Bethany Jackson (3.5 ppg), and senior Reese Carlisle (2.0 ppg) are expected to step up their play this season for the Tigers. Greenwood (5-0) has started the 22-23 season 5-0. Senior Kayla Grant leads the Lady Gators. Grant averaged 21.6 points and 15 rebounds per game over the team’s first five games. Junior Leia Trinh adds 16.8 points per game this season after averaging 23.1 points last season as a sophomore.
The afternoon session starts at 12:45 when Westmoreland (7-3) faces Daviess County (2-4). Westmoreland is a perennial Class 2A power, which posted an impressive 29-4 season last year. The Lady Eagles won district and regional crowns to advance to their ninth state tournament in program history. Westmoreland is led by seniors Mallory Cassetty (15.0 ppg) and Anna Creasy (12.0 ppg). Daviess County is an up-and-coming Region 3 team led by a pair of solid players. Senior ADylan Ayer averages 16.8 ppg and 6.6 rpg while sophomore Zoey Beehn chips in 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.
The final upper bracket game will see Barren County and Calloway County face off at 2:15. The Trojanettes have started the year 6-0 behind the play of Abigail Varney. The senior is averaging 15.5 ppg and 4.5 rpg through six contests. Senior Macy Lockhart adds 8.5 points with sophomore Katie Gearlds scoring 6.3 points and grabbing 5.2 rebounds. Calloway County is led by the play of freshman Sayley Lowe who holds a 16.8 scoring average and 6.6 rebounds per game average in the young season.
Franklin County (5-0) and Clarksville Northwest (2-7) tip at 4:00 p.m. in bottom bracket games. Franklin County-ranked ninth this week in Kentucky the first AP poll of the year-has four players averaging nine or more points a game. Leading the way are 6’1” junior Rachel Shropshire (10.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg) and 6’0” sophomore Juliana Frazee (10.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg). Northwest was a 23-game winner last season. The Lady Vikings return seniors Emiyah Cobb (11.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg last year) and Jada Brooks (5.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg).
Tuesday at 5:30 will see Marshall County (3-3) and Red Boiling Springs (5-0) in action. Both teams are led by first-year coaches. The Lady Marshalls return one player, senior Mia Teague, from last year’s 21-6 squad. This year, sophomore Laken Schruader leads the team in scoring at 9.2 points per game. Marshall County is Kentucky’s winningest program, having amassed 1,173 wins since 1974.
The Benton school has 24 regional titles. Red Boiling Springs started this season 5-0. The Lady Dawgs return three starters who helped the team to a 24-8 worksheet. Senior Claire Fleming averaged 19.5 ppg, senior Bree Thompson added 11 points and sophomore Chloe Powell contributed 9.5 points.
The 7:15 game features Springfield (2-5) against host Allen County-Scottsville (2-2). Springfield is a rising program. The Lady Yellow Jackets return three starters on a building team. Senior Kielee Bradley, senior Tainya Partee, and junior Rayne Erickson form the nucleus of the squad. Four players with unique skills lead AC-S. Senior Jayleigh Covington averages 12.5 points and 13.2 rebounds. Junior Jayleigh Steenbergen adds 12 points per game while sophomore Aubrie Naiser is averaging 8.5 points. Eighth-grader Avery Morris leads the Lady Patriots in scoring (12.8 ppg). The tradition rich AC-S program started the season with an overall program record of 856-501.
The nightcap pits Owensboro (5-1) against South Laurel (4-2). Junior ALyrica Hughes who is averaging 15.7 points and 6.0 rebounds leads Owensboro. The up-and-coming Lady Devils return five starters from last year and expect to be strong Region 3 contenders. South Laurel features senior Emily Cox who has started the 22-23 season averaging 26.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Play continues on December 28 and December 29 with loser and winner bracket games starting at 9:30 at Patriot Gym. The final four games will be on December 30. Admission is $10 per person and $5 for students over age six. Follow the Lady Invitational of the South on Twitter for tournament information, results, and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.