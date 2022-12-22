The 26th Lady Invitational of the South, presented by South Central Bank, Halton, Dollar General, CPC Commodities, and Studle Financial Services, will tip off Tuesday at Allen County-Scottsville High School in Scottsville, Kentucky. Start of play will mark the resumption of a prestigious Kentucky tournament following a 14-year absence from the girls basketball landscape.

For over two decades, the LIS was an annual event featuring top teams and players from across the commonwealth and even nation. However, in 2009, officials opted to discontinue the LIS as an girls-only 16-team tournament, opting for two eight-team events featuring girls and boys. Last spring, Allen County-Scottsville coach Greg Dunn elected to resume the LIS in much the same format as in years past.

— Submitted to the Times

