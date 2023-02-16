The Trousdale County High School girls basketball team concluded its regular-season schedule last Thursday evening with a lopsided 63-9 win over visiting STEM Prep Academy.
The Lady Jackets (12-16) celebrated senior night, and with the win, they finished at 9-1 in District 8-A playing, securing the regular-season district title and entering the 8-A Tournament as the No. 1 seed.
“It was the biggest game in the regular season in a long time for the Trousdale County Lady Jackets program,” TCHS assistant coach Kyle McKinney said. “It was an opportunity to be the outright district regular season champion for the first time in a long time. “We were able to get all our girls some great minutes. That will benefit us in the future.”
Freshmen Cayden Ray matched her career-high as she netted 14 points, and Emma Elmore was also in double figures with 10. Charlee Dixon added nine points, followed by Ella Elmore (6), Kayleigh Dunn (6), Elise Satterfield (6), Jazmyne Dunn (5), Janae Aponte (4), and Adie Bennett (3).
Earlier in the week, the Trousdale County girls faced two foes out of the district and suffered losses.
On Feb. 6, the Lady Jackets got off to a slow start and were outscored in every quarter in their 61-31 loss at Watertown.
“Watertown jumped us 12-0 before we settled in late in the first quarter,” McKinney said. “They hit eight threes to our four threes and were able to get some easy post baskets that allowed them to have a big night.”
TCHS sophomore Braylee Potts scored 12 points, Jazmyne Dunn eight, Ray five, Dixon three, Kayleigh Dunn two, and Aponte one.
The next day at Smith County, the Lady Jackets started poorly as they scored six points while committing 10 turnovers and eight fouls in the opening period. The visitors trailed by 28 going into the fourth quarter and went on to lose 65-45 for their fifth consecutive setback to the Lady Owls.
“Just like the past two games, Smith County came out from the start and led 18-6 after the first quarter,” McKinney added. “Our girls have to come out better from the start if we want to advance in the tournament.”
Kayleigh Dunn provided 11 points, Aponte 10, and Emma Elmore six, Jazmyne Dunn four points, Potts three, Ray three, Satterfield three, Ella Elmore three, and Dixon two.
The Lady Jackets received an opening round bye in the district tournament and will play the the winner of the Merrol Hyde Magnet/STEM Prep quarterfinal contest in Friday’s semifinals at 4 p.m. at Jo Byrns High School.
The consolation and championship games will be played on Saturday.
Trousdale County basketball can be heard on WTNK 95.3 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM, and funradiotn.com.
