TCHS GIRLS HOOPS PHOTO

Trousdale County High School sophomore guard Ella Elmore scored six points as the Lady Jackets secured the District 8-A regular-season championship with last Thursday evening’s 63-9 victory over visiting STEM Prep Academy.

 Craig Harris/Hartsville Vidette

The Trousdale County High School girls basketball team concluded its regular-season schedule last Thursday evening with a lopsided 63-9 win over visiting STEM Prep Academy.

The Lady Jackets (12-16) celebrated senior night, and with the win, they finished at 9-1 in District 8-A playing, securing the regular-season district title and entering the 8-A Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

