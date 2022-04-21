The Macon County High School baseball team surrendered runs in the seventh innings to drop games last Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, the Tigers took a 6-5 lead into the final frame before giving up five, resulting in a 10-6 loss to visiting Westmoreland.
Macon County pitchers Braylon Flowers and Dawson Shrum combined to issue seven walks, and the Tigers also committed four errors.
Senior Oakley Stinson doubled in two runs, and classmate Noah Hix also doubled in a run. Flowers — a freshman — singled in a run.
Then, the Tigers dropped their fifth consecutive game on Friday, a 6-4 loss to visiting Smith County.
Three Macon County pitchers combined to issue five walks.
Junior Nate Green had two of his squad’s four hits and scored a run.
Sophomore Jordan Rodgers and freshman Soup Woodard singled, with Woodard driving in a run. Seniors Braydee Brooks and Thomas Herbert also drove in runs.
The Tigers fell to 7-11.
The Tigers fell to 5-5 in District 7-3A play with a doubleheader sweep at Upperman on April 12.
Macon County produced just four hits in each game.
In the opener, the Bees scored two runs in both the first and fifth innings en route to a 5-1 victory.
Each team scored a run in the sixth inning.
Green singled for the second time in the game in the sixth and scored on Stinson’s double.
Woodard had the other Tiger hit.
Macon County sophomore Jacob Hunt pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs on five hits. The left-hander walked two and struck out two.
Upperman junior Eli Huddleston struck out eight hitters over 5 1/3 innings.
The Tigers suffered a 6-0 loss in game two.
The game was scoreless until the Bees produced two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Macon County sophomore pitchers Hunter Patterson and Braxton Lloyd combined to allow nine hits while striking out 10.
Green, Woodard, Herbert and Flowers all singled for the Tigers.
