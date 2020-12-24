The unbeaten Macon County Junior High girls basketball team scored seven of the final eight points to capture a 34-29 victory over visiting Hunter Middle School on Dec. 15.
The Tigerettes were playing short-handed, with one starter (Alexis Bandy) and one of its top reserves (Kyra S. Gregory) not in action.
Then, leading scorer Karly Ramsey suffered a knee injury early on and didn’t return.
The game was close throughout, consisting of three ties and five lead changes.
Macon County’s Journey Beasley made a 19-foot jump shot with 3:06 remaining, giving her squad a 27-26 lead.
Tia Nix responded by rattling in a 15-footer seconds later to place the Lady Buccaneers back in front by a point, but Tigerette sixth-grade guard Sheridan Ellis broke free for a transition layin, placing her squad in front to stay.
Then, Kyra N. Gregory and Ellis drove to the basket for layins, extending the lead to five points with less than a minute remaining.
“We had a little sixth-grader come in and make two layups,” Tigerette head coach Mike Prock said of Ellis. “I was well-pleased.”
Hunter (6-4) led for the majority of the first half.
However, Macon County (10-0) surged back in front as post players Natalie Green and Ashlyn Phelps provided points.
“Natalie made some free throws, and I told Ashlyn came in and gave us a basket,” Prock said.
Gregory made a step-back jumper midway through the second stanza, giving her squad a 13-10 lead.
Maisen Lewis banked in a 3-pointer late in the half to pull the Lady Buccaneers even at 15 at halftime.
Then, Lillie Johanning made another 3-pointer just 14 seconds into the second half to place the visitors back in front.
Phelps, Gregory and Green all made a pair of free throws later in the period to retie the contest at 21, but Nix’s 3-pointer with six seconds remaining in the third quarter sent her squad into the final period with a 24-21 advantage.
“I told Coach (Terra Pryor, the team’s assistant coach) that if they would stop making those threes that we’d get back in the game,” Prock said.
Gregory and Green led the Tigerettes offensively with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Lewis led Hunter’s balanced offensive attack with seven points.
