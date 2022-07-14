The Lafayette 8U All-Star baseball team has in its first year of sanctioned baseball performed exceptionally well, finishing as state runner-up after a Monday loss to Goodlettsville in the championship round.
The team knocked off Gallatin, Lebanon and Carthage in pool play, then beat Carthage in the best-of-three to win the District 2 title on June 28 in Carthage.
From there, the team traveled to Columbia beat Smoky Mountain and Maryville before dropping a game to Goodlettsville to fall into the losers bracket. But the all-stars rebounded, clipping Johnson City 11-10 to set up another game against Goodlettsville for the shot at the state title.
Lafayette fell one game short, losing 11-5 to Goodlettsville.
“They proved that they are a special group,” said coach Todd Austin. “Our strength was really, 1-12, there was just no weakness. Everybody had strengths. One through 12, we never dropped off hitting the baseball.”
“This is just a good group. They played well, never got jealous. It’s pretty special to see that as 7- and 8-year-olds. We had a good run.”
League president Jennifer Greer said the success of the team bodes well as the group advances in age level.
