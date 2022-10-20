The Macon County High School and Middle School cross country teams and several Red Boiling Springs runners traveled to Dixon on Oct. 15 to compete in the MSCCA Championships at Dickson County High School.
Macon’s Laykin Ellis finished 35th in 21:15.54. Violet Hackert was 112th in 24:32.17.
For the boys, Matthew Evans (18:06.16) was 52nd, Evan Groesbeck (19:20.07) was 110th, John Carter Wilson (22:16.67) was 234th, Parker Whittemore (22:23.82) was 236th, Jayden Moore (23:47.01) was 267th and Zach Presley (23:49.26) was 268th.
Macon County Middle School results
43rd Addison Whittemore, 16:13
71st Chloe Osborne, 18:44
84th Kyra Chthron, 23:12.
5th Brayden Leftrick, 12:29
25th Landon Presley, 13:04
37th Dakota Hackert, 13:23
49th Jacob Eakles, 13:53.
Red Boiling Springs Junior High Results
