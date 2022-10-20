The Macon County High School and Middle School cross country teams and several Red Boiling Springs runners traveled to Dixon on Oct. 15 to compete in the MSCCA Championships at Dickson County High School.

Macon’s Laykin Ellis finished 35th in 21:15.54. Violet Hackert was 112th in 24:32.17.

