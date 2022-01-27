The Macon County Tigers were unable to upend their three opponents this past week, falling at home to Cumberland County on Friday, and on the road against Smith County and DeKalb County.
In the game with Cumberland County, the visiting Jets came out hot and rolled to a 16-4 first quarter lead and stretched that lead to 24-4 early in the second quarter. Cumberland County held a 39-17 lead at the half.
The Jets continued to hold a big lead in the third quarter, 50-28 and then coasted to a 60-37 victory.
Brady Driver paced the Tigers with 13 points, while Zach Borders added eight. Hayden Wix had four points, while Brody Frye and John Krantz had three each. Braydee Brooks and Kenny Wilder added two points apiece for the Tigers.
Against DeKalb County, the Tigers dropped a 67-49 decision.
The Tigers trailed 15-10 after the first quarter and 38-23 at the half.
In the third quarter, the Tigers tried to stay in the game, trailing 46-32 at the end of the frame.
Zach Borders and Driver led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points. Krantz had eight points, and Cason Gregory had seven points. Brooks finished with four points, and Cody Cothron added two.
The Tigers came close to winning Tuesday night against Smith County, dropping a 64-59 decision.
The Tigers trailed 17-14 after one quarter and 32-24 at the half. Smith County pushed the lead out to 46-33 by the end of the third quarter. However, the Tigers rallied in the final quarter and came within five points at the end.
Brooks had the hot hand for the Tigers, pumping in 28 points. Driver added 11 and Zach Borders 10. Gregory had eight points, and Wix had two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.