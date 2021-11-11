The Macon County boys cross country team finished 15th in the state meet held at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
In all, there were 31 teams in the meet held last weekend.
Isaac Kirby finished with the best time among Macon County’s boys, running a race of 17:39, good for 34th overall individually.
Matthew Evans of Macon County was 49th overall with a run of 17:59. In all, there were 251 boys in the race.
The state meet marked the final runs for seniors Bryson Davenport and Sam Kemp for the Tigers.
On the girls side, Laykin Ellis finished 30th out of 235 girls running a new personal best time of 21:10.
