The Macon County Junior High School 5th/6th grade basketball team is hosting its first annual Christmas tournament next week.
The boys will host Defeated, Clay County and Westmoreland in the double elimination event Tuesday at the junior high. Action begins at 10 a.m.
Coach Tara Haehl said she is excited to be hosting this first annual tournament and is hopeful that it will consist of six to eight teams from surrounding areas in the future.
“This tournament will cap a great season for our 5th & 6th grade boys’ team.
They have worked hard this year and have learned a lot, progressing with each game and opponent,” Haehl said.
“This program is extremely important as feeder program to our junior high team and the future of Macon County basketball and athletics.
“I hope that everyone can come out on the 27th and see our local athletes compete against some of the area’s best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.