Macon County-Cumberland County stats
MC 9/15/7/13 -44
CC 0/3/7/0 -10
MC- Bryson Higgins 25 field goal. MC- Landon Colter 30 run. PAT blocked. MC- Braydee Brooks 1 run. Braydee Brooks to Brody Clariday 3 pass 2pt good. MC- Braydee Brooks to Cameron Houston 43 pass. Bryson Higgins kick. CC- Perez 43 field goal. MC- Landon Colter 9 run. Bryson Higgins kick. CC- Braden Tollett to Conner Cox 26 pass. Perez kick. MC- Braydee Brooks to Hayden Wix 10 pass. Bryson Higgins kick. MC- Brody Clariday 2 run. PAT failed.
|MC|CC
First downs |18|2
Rushes-yards |36-220|25-43
Comp-Att-Int |11-19-0|4-14-2
Passing yards |191|52
Fumbles-lost |1-1|0-0
Punts-Avg |3-28.3|3-26.7
Penalties-yards |6-39|7-62
RUSHING
MC- Braydee Brooks 8-21, Landon Colter 11-139, Brody Clariday 5-19, Nate Green 2-9, Gabe Borders 6-4, Hayden Wix 1-11, Braylon Flowers 1-10, Bradon Warren 1-7, Luke Gammon 1-0
CC- Ryan Dowlen 12-22, Drayton Hairston 6-12, Treven McGhee 3-6, Conner Cox 2-6, Grayson Hale 1-4, Braden Tollett 1-(-7)
PASSING
MC- Braydee Brooks 11-19-0-191
CC- Braden Tollett 4-13-2-52, Ryan Dowlen 0-1-0-0
RECEIVING
MC- Hayden Wix 5-56, Cameron Houston 3-54, Brody Clariday 1-6, Gabe Borders 2-75
CC- Treven McGhee 2-15, Conner Cox 1-26, Logan Weaver 1-11.
