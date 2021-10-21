On Friday night, the Macon County High Tigers clinched second place in Region 4-4A winning a back-and-forth game against visiting Stone Memorial, 21-19.
“We had a week off to rest up and recover last week and were ready to get back into the groove of things this week.”
It took them a few minutes to get going but the Tigers were able to go toe to toe with the Panthers throughout the entire game.
On the Tigers opening drive, penalties set them up behind the sticks where their drive ended in a Panther interception returned back to the 44 yard line. However, the Tigers defense held the Panthers to a loss of a yard on the first three plays from scrimmage.
The Panthers punted with Macon County taking the ball over at their own 15. However, disaster would strike as Stone Memorial picked off a Tigers pass and scored on the next play on a 21-yard run from Jake Shada. The PAT made the score 7-0 in favor of the Panthers with 5:24 left in the first quarter.
Macon County answered on the next drive with Braydee Brooks connecting with Cameron Houston for a 46-yard gain to push the ball into Stone Memorial territory. From there, the Tigers needed five plays, with senior running back Landon Colter finding the end zone from 4 yards away at the 11:17 mark of the second period. Bryson Higgins added the extra point to tie the game at 7-7.
Stone Memorial regained the lead, 13-7 when Hunter Hevilon connected with Kaleb Flowers from 16 yards out The Panthers elected to go for two, and were turned back by the Tigers defense.
Macon County’s special teams came up with a big play as Heavilon’s punt was blocked by Bradon Warren, setting up the Tigers at the Stone Memorial 22-yard line. Eight plays later, Brooks went into the end zone on a 3-yard run with just 14 seconds left before the half. Higgins tacked on the point after, and the Tigers took a 14-13 lead to halftime, but not before the Tigers dodged a bullet late in the half.
The Panthers return the ensuing kickoff down to the Tiger 9 yard line where they have 1 second left. However, a 25-yard field goal attempt was wide left.
Coming out of the locker room the Tigers are set up to kickoff to the Panthers, however Higgins’ surprise onside kick attempt was recovered by the Tigers giving them the ball at the 49 yard line. The Tigers picked up a first down and then attempted a trick play on fourth down that ended with an incomplete pass turning it over on downs at the 30 yard line.
Macon County’s defense held firm, and the Tigers took the ball at their own 48. Brooks found Nate Green for 46 yards, plus a facemask penalty that set the ball up at the Stone Memorial three with first-and-goal. The Tigers capitalized as Brooks ran into the end zone on the next play. The point after pushed the Macon County lead to 21-13 at the 5:56 mark of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Stone Memorial answered, as Heavilon found Bryant Carter for an 85 yard touchdown pass narrowing the Tiger lead to two points. The Panthers’ again went for two and were stopped, leaving Macon County up by two with 7:25 left.
Macon County was able to convert a fourth-and-1 with 54 seconds left to run the clock out and claim the win.
“How we finished that game was our bread and butter,” said Shoulders, “We started our last drive with over seven minutes left and held onto the ball the rest of the game. That is big time.”
The Tigers will play host to rival Smith County on Friday night celebrating senior night.
Stone Memorial 7 6 0 6 — 19
Macon County 7 7 7 0 — 21
SM- Jake Shada 21 run. Ethan Lynch kick. MC- Landon Colter 4 run. Bryson Higgins kick. SM- Hunter Heavilon to Kaleb Flowers for 16. Two point attempt failed. MC- Braydee Brooks 3 run. Bryson Higgins kick. MC- Braydee Brooks 3 run. Bryson Higgins kick. SM- Hunter Heavilon to Bryant Carter for 86. Two point attempt failed. SM MC
First downs 6 10
Rushes-yards 16-98 47-146
Comp-Att-Int 4-10-0 5-12-2
Passing yards 101 140
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg 4-24.5 2-36
Penalties-yards 11-88 7-68
RUSHING
SM- Hunter Heavilon 8-41, Jake Shada 7-55, Kaleb Flowers 1-2
MC- Braydee Brooks 11-17, Landon Colter 14-40, Brody Clariday 13-61, Nate Green 9-28
PASSING
SM- Hunter Heavilon 4-10-0-101
MC- Braydee Brooks 5-12-2-140
RECEIVING
SM- Bryant Carter 1-85, Kaleb Flowers 1-16, Bear Eldridge 1-(-1), Chris Hannah 1-1
MC- Nate Green 1-46, Brody Clariday 1-11, Cameron Houston 3-83
