The Macon County Tigerettes took part in the Portland Christmas Tournament and in the third came came away with their first victory of the season, downing Hillwood, 58-33 on Wednesday.
“It was a good win for us,” Macon County coach Larry White said. “All our girls played really well.”
The Tigerettes shot out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, and then scored 29 points in the second quarter of the game to go ahead 49-20 at halftime.
The third quarter had hardly any scoring at all as the Tigerettes were held scoreless, but Hillwood managed just five points in the frame.
Macon County then scored nine points in the final frame to take the impressive 25 point victory, its first of the season.
Macon County dominated on the board, outrebounding the Lady Hilltoppers, 40-19.
Also, every player on the Macon County roster reached the scoring column. Natalie Green paced the Tigerettes in scoring with 12 points, while Karly Ramsey added 11 points. Kaydence Walrond had eight points. Valerie Kirby, Alexis bandy and Kyra N. Gregory scored five points apiece. Laityn Kirny finished the game with four points, while Ashlyn Phelps and Kyra S. Gregory had three each. Grace Deckert rounded out the scoring with two pints for the Tigerettes.
In the Tuesday game at Portland High, the Macon County girls took on Pope John Paul II, and came up short against the Lady Knights, 46-31.
Pope John Paul II jumped out to a 15-8 first-quarter lead and lengthened that to 26-11 at halftime. The Tigerettes picked up their scoring in the third quarter, dropping in 12 points, but still trailed 34-23 with a quarter remaining. In the final period, the Lady Knights maintained control taking a 15-point victory.
Ramsey was the leading scorer for the Tigerettes with nine points, while Green added eight points for Macon County. Kirby tossed in six points for Macon County, while Deckert and Bandy had three poins apiece. Walrond rounded out the scoring for Macon County with two points.
In their opening game against the Franklin-Simpson Lady Wildcats, the Tigerettes were done in by a slow start in the first half, eventually falling, 43-14.
Franklin-Simpson raced out to a 17-2 lead and then led 29-4 by halftime. The score stood 37-6 after the third quarter. In the final period, the Tigerettes managed to outscore the Lady Wildcats as a bit of consolation.
Kyra S. Gregory had six points in the game to pace Macon County. All the Tigerettes’ other scoring was two points each from Green, Deckert, Bandy and Kirby.
The Tigerettes were scheduled to play in the East Robertson Classic on Tuesday against the host team and then on Thursday against Greenbrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.