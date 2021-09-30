HENDERSONVILLE — The Macon County High School boys and girls golf teams qualified for the Region 4 Large Golf Tournament thanks to third-place finishes at last Thursday’s District 8 Large Golf Tournament, which was played at Country Hills Golf Course. The Greenbrier boys golf squad defended its district title from last season by shooting 322, one stroke better than Hendersonville and two better than the Tigers. Beech placed fourth with a 335 total. Landry Hampton and Nathan Meals led the Bobcats with rounds of 80. Greenbrier placed fifth in last fall’s Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Large Class State Championship. Bray Roberts and Connor Roberts posted scores of 77 and 78 to lead the second-place Commandos, and freshmen Maddox Crowder and Coltin Jenkins shot 71 and 77, respectively, for Macon County. Crowder had the day’s second-best round, shooting one over par. Station Camp senior Bo Morgan was the medalist, shooting 67. Jenkins, Bray Roberts and Beech senior Tristan Grenead had a three-way playoff to determine fourth and fifth place individually. The three golfers all had bogeys on the first two playoff holes. Then, on the third playoff hole, Bray Roberts made a birdie putt, and Grenead recorded a bogey, with Jenkins producing a double bogey. That left Roberts in fourth place, Grenead with fifth place and Jenkins in sixth. The top three teams and top five individuals who don’t comprise those three teams qualified for Monday’s regional tournament. Morgan, Grenead, Portland senior Vhan McGuire, Wilson Central senior Zachary Wilson and Green Hill sophomore Carson Cole advanced as individuals. Gallatin’s girls won the team title with a 161 total, 10 strokes better than second-place Beech and 22 in front of the Tigerettes. Senior Reagan Padilla led the Lady Wave with a round of 77, and classmate Kennedy Daughtry shot 84. Senior Tessa Myers shot 75 to lead the Lady Buccaneers. Macon County freshman Mattie Goad recorded an 86, and classmate Kamryn Vester posted a 97. Goad’s 86 was the fifth-best round amongst the girls field. Station Camp senior golfer Lynn Lim — a Vanderbilt University commitment — competed as an individual and was the medalist again, shooting 71. Lim helped the Lady Bison program win the past three TSSAA Large Class state championships, and she finished as the state runner-up individually as a freshman, won the individual state title as a sophomore and placed third last fall as a junior. In addition to Lim, Green Hill senior Savannah Clarke (92), Lebanon junior Daryl Mitchell (98), Green Hill senior Sydney Spence (98) and Mt. Juliet senior Rylie Rorie (103) earned individual spots amongst the regional competitors.
Editor
HENDERSONVILLE — The Macon County High School boys and girls golf teams qualified for the Region 4 Large Golf Tournament thanks to third-place finishes at last Thursday’s District 8 Large Golf Tournament, which was played at Country Hills Golf Course.
The Greenbrier boys golf squad defended its district title from last season by shooting 322, one stroke better than Hendersonville and two better than the Tigers.
Beech placed fourth with a 335 total.
Landry Hampton and Nathan Meals led the Bobcats with rounds of 80.
Greenbrier placed fifth in last fall’s Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Large Class State Championship.
Bray Roberts and Connor Roberts posted scores of 77 and 78 to lead the second-place Commandos, and freshmen Maddox Crowder and Coltin Jenkins shot 71 and 77, respectively, for Macon County.
Crowder had the day’s second-best round, shooting one over par.
Station Camp senior Bo Morgan was the medalist, shooting 67.
Jenkins, Bray Roberts and Beech senior Tristan Grenead had a three-way playoff to determine fourth and fifth place individually. The three golfers all had bogeys on the first two playoff holes. Then, on the third playoff hole, Bray Roberts made a birdie putt, and Grenead recorded a bogey, with Jenkins producing a double bogey. That left Roberts in fourth place, Grenead with fifth place and Jenkins in sixth.
The top three teams and top five individuals who don’t comprise those three teams qualified for Monday’s regional tournament. Morgan, Grenead, Portland senior Vhan McGuire, Wilson Central senior Zachary Wilson and Green Hill sophomore Carson Cole advanced as individuals.
Gallatin’s girls won the team title with a 161 total, 10 strokes better than second-place Beech and 22 in front of the Tigerettes.
Senior Reagan Padilla led the Lady Wave with a round of 77, and classmate Kennedy Daughtry shot 84.
Senior Tessa Myers shot 75 to lead the Lady Buccaneers.
Macon County freshman Mattie Goad recorded an 86, and classmate Kamryn Vester posted a 97.
Goad’s 86 was the fifth-best round amongst the girls field.
Station Camp senior golfer Lynn Lim — a Vanderbilt University commitment — competed as an individual and was the medalist again, shooting 71.
Lim helped the Lady Bison program win the past three TSSAA Large Class state championships, and she finished as the state runner-up individually as a freshman, won the individual state title as a sophomore and placed third last fall as a junior.
In addition to Lim, Green Hill senior Savannah Clarke (92), Lebanon junior Daryl Mitchell (98), Green Hill senior Sydney Spence (98) and Mt. Juliet senior Rylie Rorie (103) earned individual spots amongst the regional competitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.