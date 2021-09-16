The Macon County High School boys and girls golf teams captured victories over Hendersonville in district matches played on Sept. 7 at Macon County Golf Course.
The Tigers finished 11 strokes better than the Commandos.
Macon County freshman Maddox Crowder was the medalist, shooting 69, and his classmates — Coltin Jenkins and Hayes Polston — posted rounds of 81.
Hendersonville’s Keith McArthur shot 72.
The Tigerettes won by 18 strokes.
Macon County freshman Kamryn Vester shot 84, and classmate Mattie Goad posted a 92.
Hendersonville’s Lia Voltapetti recorded a 90.
- Those same two girls teams played again two days later at Country Hills Golf Course, with the Tigerettes winning by 15 strokes.
Goad shot 90, and Vester recorded a 96.
Voltapetti posted a 96 as well.
In boys competition last Thursday, Greenbrier won the three-team match between district foes, finishing five strokes better than Macon County and 43 ahead of Hendersonville.
Tyler Willamson and Nathan Meals tied for medalist honors, leading the victorious Bobcats with rounds of 74.
Greenbrier finished with a 325 total.
Williamson finished in a tie for fifth place in last fall’s Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Large Class State Championship, with the Bobcats placing fifth as a team as well.
Crowder led the Tigers with a round of 77, while Mercer and Jenkins shot 83 and 84, respectively.
Connor Roberts produced the low score for the Commandos with an 82.
