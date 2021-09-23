The Macon County High School golf squads won district matches against visiting Beech on Sept. 14 at Macon County Golf Course.
The Tiger boys shot a season-best 294, winning by 35 strokes.
Macon County freshman Maddox Crowder shot 68 to earn medalist honors, and classmates Coltin Jenkins and Hayes Polston posted scores of 71 and 74, respectively.
Beech senior Tristan Grenead shot 72.
The Tigerettes won by 26 strokes.
Macon County freshman Mattie Goad was the medalist with a round of 79, and classmate Kamryn Vester shot 87.
Lady Buccaneer senior Tessa Myers recorded an 82.
Red Boiling Springs seniors Nicholas McCoy and Comen Raines competed as individuals, shooting 101 and 112, respectively.
- The Tigerettes defeated Lebanon in a match played on Thursday afternoon at Hendersonville’s Country Hills Golf Course.
Goad shot 81, and Vester posted a 90.
Lebanon junior Daryl Mitchell shot 91.
Station Camp senior golfer Lynn Lim — a Vanderbilt University commitment — competed as an individual and was the medalist, shooting 71.
Lim helped the Lady Bison program win the past three Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Large Class state championships, and she finished as the state runner-up as a freshman, won the individual state title as a sophomore and placed third last fall as a junior.
The Station Camp boys finished one stroke better than Macon County last Thursday, which was 34 strokes ahead of third-place Lebanon.
Senior Bo Morgan shot 74 to lead the victorious Bison.
Crowder’s 72 paced the Tigers.
Sophomore Garrett Oliver recorded the best round for the Blue Devils, shooting 89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.