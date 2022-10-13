Macon County High School hosted the MSCCA Mid-Week Meet on Thursday, and athletes from Macon County and Red Boiling Springs high schools, as well as their respective middle schools, participated.

White House Heritage won the high school boys team title, while Mount Juliet captured first in the girls competition. Macon County High’s boys team placed fifth.

