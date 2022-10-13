Macon County High School hosted the MSCCA Mid-Week Meet on Thursday, and athletes from Macon County and Red Boiling Springs high schools, as well as their respective middle schools, participated.
White House Heritage won the high school boys team title, while Mount Juliet captured first in the girls competition. Macon County High’s boys team placed fifth.
Individually, Macon County’s girls were paced by Laykin Ellis, was placed second wih a time of 21:37, and teammate Aubrie Ward was fifth in 22:42. Violet Harkert (11th in 24:18) and Taylor Ward (30th in 32:00) rounded out the school’s individuals.
Red Boiling Springs’ Haley Willis was 27th in 31:10.
Matthew Evans (fourth, 18:14) was the top MCHS finisher. RBS runner Brenton Powell, was 49th in the 5k with a time of 22:59.
Other top boys high school results
20th, John Carter Wilson, 20:05
37th, Collin Morgan, 21:50
40th, Parker Whittemore, 22:05.
Macon County Junior High boys results
1. Brayden Leftrick, 12:26
16. Brantley Trent, 17:23
18. Andrew Blackwood, 18:45
20. Cole Peterson, 21:54.
RBS Middle School boys results
12. Brody Huffines, 15:17
Middle school girls results
3. McKenna Centers, 15:45
4. Addison Whittemore, 16:02
16. Mollie Rearick, 24:13
9. Madison Wilkinson, 17:58.
Other team participants included Dickson County, Mount Juliet, Smith County, White House Heritage, Greenbrier, Watertown, Westmoreland and White County.
