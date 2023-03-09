Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Macon County Sports Hall of Fame.
To become an inductee, the individual must have had a positive impact on sports in Macon County. His or her athletic performance or support must have been considered outstanding during his or her time of participation or support.
Nominees may be living or deceased, and to be eligible for induction into the Macon County Sports Hall of Fame, the nominee must meet the following requirements:
If nominated as a player or a sports participant, he or she must no longer be participating in the sport for which they are nominated. The nominee must also be at least 40 years of age unless the nominee was deceased prior to reaching the age of 40.
If nominated as a coach, administrator, official, news media representative, supporter or athletic professional, he or she could continue coaching or being active in the athletic profession but must be 50 years of age, unless the nominee became deceased prior to reaching age 50.
Nominee must have attended school in Macon County or participated in Macon County as a coach, administrator, instructor, athletic professional or supporter.
Any voting member of the Macon County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors cannot be considered as a nominee finalist during the first two years of his/her service on the board.
The deadline for entries is March 15.
Resumes or a list of the nominee’s accomplishments can be mailed to Macon County Sports Hall of Fame, care of Jackie Eller (4565 Hartsville Rd., Lafayette, Tenn., 37083), or to Macon County Sports Hall of Fame, care of Barry Hiett (623 Magamor Dr., Lafayette, Tenn., 37083). The name of the nominee along with his/her address and his/her phone number need to be included with the nomination.
