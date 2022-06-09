Five former Macon County athletes were inducted into the Macon County Sports Hall of Fame — two posthumously — on June 4 at the 21st annual Induction Banquet.
Jane Biles, Larry Birdwell, Holly Carter Flowers and the late Eddy Clayborne and the late Donny Wills are the 2022 inductees.
Biles was a Red Boiling Springs High School basketball player from 1968-71. The four-year starter was an All-Mid-State Honorable Mention in 1969. She was the MVP of the RBS Christmas Tournament in 1969 and 1970, All-District in 1970 and 1971 and All-Region in 1971.
Also, Biles was Honorable Mention All-State in 1970 and in 1971, and played at Tennessee Tech in 1971-72. The second-leading scorer in RBS history with 1,575 points was inducted into the Red Boiling Springs Hall of Fame in 2009.
Birdwell played at Macon County High from 1977-80. His achievements include being a selection to the RBS All-Christmas Tournament Team in 1978, RBS Christmas Tournament MVP in 1979, Vol State Conference Tournament MVP in 1980, All District 8-AA in 1980 and All-State Honorable Mention in 1980.
He was Jaycee State Basketball Champion in 1983 and the runner-up in 1984. Also, Birdwell was a part of the State ISA Softball Champion Team in 1984.
Flowers played basketball at Macon County High from 1993-97. She was on the RBS Christmas Tournament Team in 1993 and 1995 and was the MVP in 1996. She earned a spot on the Nera White All-Tournament Team in 1993 and 1994 and was the MVP in 1995 and 1996. She made the District 10-AA All-Tournament Team three years, from 1994-96, and was the MVP in 1997.
She was named All-District in District 10-AA in 1995 and 1996 and was the Player of the Year winner in 1997. She was a two-time Region 5 AA All-Tournament Team selection in 1996 and 1997, was Second Team All-Mid-State in 1996, First-Team in 1997 and was Second Team All-State in 1997. She finished her career with 1,270 points.
Flowers also played volleyball from 1995 to 1996 and was All-District both seasons. She attended Trevecca Nazarene University from 1997-01.
Clayborne was at Macon County High from 1964-67. He was the football spotter from 1975 to 2000, Macon County High assistant girls’ basketball coach from 1982 to 1994, the Macon County Junior High coach from 1987 to 1988, assistant MCHS baseball coach from 1995 to 2007, a Central boys’ basketball coach and organized the second- and third-grade Basketball Learning League in 1990. He was coach of Tutor’s Troops Team and a member of the Macon County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors.
Wills played basketball at Macon County High from 1979 to 1982. The three-year letterman was an RBS Christmas Tournament Team selection in 1981 and was on the Vol State All-Tournament Team in 1982.
He played football at MCHS from 1978-81 and was a three-year letterman. He was All-Mid-State Honorable Mention in 1980 and was the team captain in 1981.
He played baseball from 1979-82 at MCHS and played basketball for Vol State from 1982-84.
