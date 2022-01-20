Macon County High football standout Cameron Houston has committed to play college football at East Tennessee State University.
Houston made the decision to go with East Tennessee State on Sunday, and is expected to formally sign with the program on National Signing Day on Feb. 2. The Buccaneers will use the versatile Houston as a defensive back.
“I went there for a visit on Nov. 20, and they were talking about the things they were doing with the program, and I fell in love with hit. We were watching the game there on my visit, and the atmosphere was amazing,” Houston said. “Before I went on that visit, I really didn’t know where I wanted to go, but after I went there, they were the frontrunner.”
Macon County football coach Kyle Shoulders is happy for Houston and said he will be missed in the Tigers program.
“Since the first day that Cameron Houston walked into our program, the level of commitment, work ethic, loyalty, etc that he has displayed has been unmatched. Accolades and offers don’t just happen by luck” Shoulders said. “He has devoted all his efforts seven days a week for the last four years to his TEAM, the weightroom, the classroom, football camps, etc. To say that he is deserving, is an understatement. Cameron Houston truly loves his teammates, our community, and the game of football. He exemplifies everything that Tiger Football is about and we are so thankful to say he is one of ours!
“While we are sad to see ‘Swag’ exit our program, we are excited to see what the next chapter holds for him. We are 100% confident that he is going to be an asset for Head Coach George Quarles and have a positive impact on all aspects of the football program as well as the university there at ETSU.”
Houston chose East Tennessee over Sewanne, Hanover College, Bethel and Lindsey-Wilson. Division I schools Purdue and Vanderbilt also showed some interest in Houston before he chose to go to ETSU.
“I am really thankful for this opportunity,” Houston said of getting the chance to pay college football.
Houston was a standout for the Tigers this season in all three phases of the game, making his mark as a wide receiver on offense, a defensive back and as a return man on special teams. For his efforts, he was named to the Class 4A All-State Team by the Tennessee Football Coaches Association.
Houston caught 42 passes for 769 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also averaged 18.3 yards per catch as a senior. He had 1,032 all-purpose yards.
On defense, Houston had 22 tackles, nine pass breakups and returned one interception for a touchdown. He was the Region 4-4A Defensive Back of the Year.
Houston also had an impact on special teams with a kick return touchdown as well.
The Buccaneers had an outstanding season, winning the Southern Conference, on the FCS level, finishing 11-2 overall and advancing all the way to quarterfinals before losing to eventual national champion North Dakota State.
East Tennessee opened the 2021 season in stunning fashion, routing Southeastern Conference foe Vanderbilt, 23-3, in its first game of the season.
The Buccaneers will be welcoming in a new head coach in Quarles, who won numerous state championships while coaching high school football at Maryville. He has been an assistant coach at Furman University before accepting the reins of the ETSU program. Buccaneers coach Randy Sanders announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season.
