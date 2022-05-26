Macon County High School senior Trista Jenkins has been selected to the 2022 Middle Tennessee All-Star team.
She will join a group of players who will compete against the All-Star teams from East Tennessee and West Tennessee on June 14 at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin.
