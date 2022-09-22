The Macon County High School cross country teams had strong performances Sept. 17 in the Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Ala.
Brayden Leftrick medaled in 14th place for MCJH.
The Macon County High School cross country teams had strong performances Sept. 17 in the Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Ala.
Brayden Leftrick medaled in 14th place for MCJH.
High School top performers were:
Laykin Ellis placed 49th out of 351 runners in the Girls Blue race with a time of 21:22.
Aubrie Ward also had a personal record with a time of 22:43.2 She took 46.9 seconds off her previous record. She was 157 out of 351 in the blue race.
The boys top performer was Isaac Kirby with a time of 16:25.1 in the championship race. He was 108th out of 300.
Freshman Jayden Moore also had a personal record time of 23.22.6. He improved his time by 42.4.
Evan Groesbeck finished 78th out of 529 with a personal record of 18.59 and improved his time by 52.3 seconds.
— Staff report
- Staff report
