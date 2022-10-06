Macon County High School cross country runner Isaac Kirby finished 29th in the Louisville Classic Boys 5K Invite the past weekend in Louisville, Ky.

Kirby finished the race in 16:35.8 and was the top Macon finisher. Senior Matthew Evans ran the 5k in 18:36.3, good for 171st.

