Macon County High School cross country runner Isaac Kirby finished 29th in the Louisville Classic Boys 5K Invite the past weekend in Louisville, Ky.
Kirby finished the race in 16:35.8 and was the top Macon finisher. Senior Matthew Evans ran the 5k in 18:36.3, good for 171st.
Teammate Evan Groesbeck (214th), a freshman, had a time of 19:11.7 and sophomore John Carter Wilson was 276th in 20:45. Freshman Parker Whittemore (300th) ran the race in 21:26.4 and freshman Collin Morgan (22:17) placed 318th.
In the 5k open, freshman Jayden Moore was 227th in 24:19.2, Zach Presley, a senior, had a personal record time of 24:19.5 for 229th. Freshman Angelo Lazarou (251st) finished in 25:22.9.
In the girls 5k Invite, sophomore Aubrie Ward had a personal record time of 22:17.7 to finish 132nd. Freshman Taylor Ward (310th) finished in 32:11.5.
In the boys middle school 4k, Macon County’s Brayden Leftrick was 22nd in 15:34.3. Teammate Caden Presley was 26th in 15:38.7. Ace Meador was 59th in 16:49.3 and Landon Presley was 76th in 17:05.2. Dakota Hackert was 88th in 17:15.8 and Jacob Eakles was 98th in 17:23.9.
Landon Brawner placed 131st with a time of 18:18.7, while Easton Sadler was 169th in 19:13.4. Brantley Trent finished in 21:32.7 for 252nd, and Ryan Alvis was in 254th with a time of 21:37. Cole Peterson placed 327th in 29:22.1.
In the middle school girls 4k, finishers were:
• 120-Peyton Benge, 21:26.6
• 169-Sydney Green, 23:31.5
• 176-Chloe Osborne, 23:51.3
• 228-Haeley Gibbs, 28:08.6
• 234-Kyra Cothron, 28:56.2
• 240-Mollie Rearick, 30:29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.