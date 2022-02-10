The Macon County Tigerettes travelled to Westmoreland on Monday night and dropped a 59-25 decision to their old neighbor.
The Lady Eagles quickly took control of the game, jumping out to a 19-3 first-quarter lead. Macon County got a three-point basket from Kyra Gregory for its only points of the frame.
In the second period, the Lady Eagles continued to be in command and took a 34-12 lead over the Tigerettes at the half.
In the third quarter, Westmoreland pushed its lead to 51-19. Reserves played the final quarter for both squads.
“I didn’t think we played as well tonight as we did last Friday night (vs. Upperan). We scored a few more points (tonight). Westmoreland has got a real good basketball team. I think they could be in the state tournament,” Macon County coach Larry White said. “
Karly Ramsey paced the Tigerettes in scoring, putting up 13 points for Macon County. Grace Deckert scored five points for MCHS, while Gregory had three points. Kaydence Walrond and Natalie Green scored three points apiece for the Tigerettes.
Against Stone Memorial on Friday night, the Tigerettes fared somewhat better, but fell 56-32.
The first quarter saw the Tigerettes trailing just 7-6 before Stone Memorial opened up a 21-14 halftime edge.
Stone Memorial took a 39-24 advantage after the third quarter en route to the victory.
Walrond paced the Tigerettes’ scoring with 10 points. Green and Ramsey had six points apiece for Macon County, while Laityn Kirby finished with four points. Gregory added three points, while Deckert scored two and Alexis Bandy rounded out the scoring with one point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.