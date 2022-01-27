The Macon County Junior High Tigerettes fell in the championship game of the middle school area tournament, 30-28, to Dickson County on Saturday, but still qualified for the Sectional Tournament. The Tigerettes will play on Saturday, but the times and opponents had not been determined by press time.
The game was tied at 7-all after the first quarter, and the Tigerettes took a 14-11 lead at halftime. Macon County continued to hold a slim lead in the third period, 20-19.
In the final period, Dickson County pulled ahead and claimed the two-point win to earn the area title.
Vanessa Kirby paced the Tigerettes in scoring with 12 points. Maggie Kelly finished with six points, while Sheridan Ellis had five. Chloe Solomon tossed in three points, and Allie Kate Austin had two to round out the scoring for the Tigerettes.
The Macon County Tigers came up just short in the consolation game of the area tournament, falling 35-32 against Mt. Juliet on Saturday. The loss ends the season for the Tigers.
Macon led 6-5 after the first quarter, but Mt. Juliet rallied to take a 14-12 edge. Mt. Juliet got control of the game in the third period, going up 33-24, and then held on, despite just two points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers rallied to get within three at the final horn.
Cooper Carlisle led Macon County with 13 points, while Matthew Wheeley also reached double figures, adding 12 points. Jake Meador finished with five points while McKade Mix and Branson Capps had one point apiece for Macon County.
