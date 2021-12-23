The Macon County Junior High Tigerettes romped over host East Robertson on Thursday night, 30-14.
The Tigerettes wasted no time in taking control of the game, pitching a shutout in the first quarter as they jumped to a 10-0 lead.
East Robertson tried to climb back into the game in the second period and cut the Macon County lead to 14-6 by halftime.
But the Tigerettes quickly regained control in the third quarter, stretching their advantage to 24-8 by the end of the frame.
Macon County then played reserves in the final period but maintained its 16-point victory.
Maggie Kelley led a balanced Macon County attack with nine points, while Chloe Solomon netted eight. Kaylee Slayton scored five points for the Tigerettes, while Vanessa Kirby, Sheridan Ellis, Allie Kate Austin and Tori McClanahan scored two points apiece to close out the scoring for Macon County.
East Robertson boys 45, Macon Co. 38The Macon County Tigers rallied late, but could not overcome the host East Robertson Indians Thursday night in junior high basketball action.
The Indians controlled the action at the start, leading 12-4 after the first quarter and pushing that edge to 22-10 by halftime.
East Robertson was able to extend the lead to 32-17 through three quarters, before Macon County began to chip into the lead in the final period. The Tigers erupted for 21 points to trim the final margin to just seven points.
Derek Carlisle was the top scorer for the Tigers, pouring in 21 points. Matthew Wheeley added 10 points for Macon County. McKade Mix finished with three points, while Branson Capps and Josh Meador added two each.
Gordonsville 29, RBS girls 19The Lady Bulldogs dropped a 28-19 game against Gordonsville in junior high action on Thursday night.
Red Boiling Springs trailed 4-2 after one quarter and 14-6 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs got the offense going a bit in the third quarer, scoring seven points, but still trailed 19-13 with one quarter to play.
Sidney Massengille paced the Lady Bulldogs with nine points, while Zoe McDuffee added six. Emma Goad and Ali Bates had two points each for Red Boiling Springs.
