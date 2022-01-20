Macon County Junior High will host the area tournament for teams attempting to advance into the sectionals and then the Middle School State Tournament.
Weather permitting, games were scheduled this week at Macon Junior High with the Tigerettes set as the top girls seed. Other girls teams in the bracket include Dickson County, Springfield, Gladeville, Mt. Juliet and West Wilson.
Macon County’s girls have the top seed and are scheduled — unless weather alters the schedule — to face the winner of the Mt. Juliet and West Wilson game on Thurday at 4:30 p.m. Mt. Juliet and West Wilson were scheduled to play Monday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.
On the other side of the girls bracket, Gladeville and Springfield were scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m., on Jan. 17.
The championship game is slated for Saturday at 6 p.m., with the consolation game scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
On the boys side of the bracket, the Macon County Tigers are seeded fifth and were set to face West Wilson on Monday at 7:15 p.m., in a first-round elimination game. The other boys game in the opening round had third seeded Dickson County against sixth-seeded Springfield.
If the Tigers can win their first-round game, they would face Gladeville on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 5:45 p.m. The other boys game Thursday is at 8:15 p.m., involving Mt. Juliet against the Dickson-Springfield winner.
The boys championship is scheduled for Saturday at 7:15 p.m., with the consolation game at 4:45 p.m.
