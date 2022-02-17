The Macon County Junior High Tigerettes ended their season last Saturday with a 41-25 loss to host T.W. Hunter Middle School in the sectional tournament.
The Tigerettes led 5-3 after the first quarter, but went cold in the second period as Hunter took an 16-8 halftime lead.
Hunter continued to stay in command in the third quarter, pushing its lead to 27-16 and going on to eliminate the Tigerettes with the 16-point victory.
Vanessa Kirby paced the Tigerettes in scoring with 11 points. Sheridan Ellis had four points and Maggie Kelly had three for Macon County. Chloe Solomon and Allie Kate Austin both had two points apiece to close out the scoring for the Tigerettes.
Macon County won its game against Richview last Monday night, 35-16.
The Tigerettes dominated from the start, leading 15-2 at the half.
By the end of the third quarter, Macon County was ahead, 28-7 before coasting to the 35-16 victory.
Kirby was again the leading scorer for Macon County, tossing in 13 points, while Kelly also reached double digits with 12 points. Solomon finished with five points, while Ellis had three and Austin added two points.
