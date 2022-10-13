The Macon County High Tigers went on the road on Friday night to take on the Panthers of Stone Memorial in a region 4-4A matchup.
“I am proud of every one of these guys for responding after a tough loss last week,” said Tiger head coach Kyle Shoulders after the Tigers 35-34 victory.
The Tigers got started early when sophomore Gabe Borders received the opening kickoff and took it 63 yards to the house. Bryson Higgins bangs through the PAT to increase the Tigers early lead to 7-0 with 11:46 remaining in the first quarter.
The Panthers took over starting their first drive of the game from their own 20-yard line after a Higgins touchback. After a couple first downs, the Panthers drive stalls when they have a personal foul penalty backing them up to their own 24 yard line. The Tigers force a Panther punt and the Tiger special teams unit comes through again when Borders blocks the punt and scoops it up and returns it 15 yards for his second touchdown of the first quarter. Higgins’ PAT is good extending the Tigers lead to 14-0 with 7:29 remaining in the first quarter.
The Tiger defense stands tall again only giving up one first down and then forcing another Panther punt. The Tigers take over 1st and 10 from their own 32-yard line, however the Panther defense forces a three-and-out, bringing the Tigers punt unit out.
On the fourth play of the Panthers drive, Panther quarterback Hunter Heavilon hits teammate Bear Eldridge for a 29-yard pitch and catch. On the next play, Heavilon goes 19 yards to pay dirt. Justin Barnett’s PAT cuts the Tiger lead to 14-7 with 36 seconds left in the opening quarter.
After the kickoff, the Tigers take over from their own 49-yard line but have a failed 4th down conversion, turning the ball over on downs to the Panthers.
After a Panther first down, the Tiger defense forces another punt, regaining possession starting at their own 37-yard line. On the second play of the drive, the Tigers fumble and the Panthers jump on it, getting the ball back at the Tiger 45-yard line.
Five plays later, Panther running back Blayten Flowers finds the end zone from 13 yards out and Barnett’s PAT ties the game at 14 with 7:17 to go until halftime.
The Tigers start their next drive from their own 46-yard line. A holding penalty pushes the Tigers back, but the Panthers get called for a personal foul penalty, giving the Tigers a first down at the Panther 38-yard line. Five plays later, Borders completes the first half hat trick with a 28-yard touchdown run, and Higgins nails the PAT to extend the Tiger lead to 21-14 with 2:57 remaining in the first half.
The Panthers get tricky in an attempt to score again before half with a reverse pass, however the Tiger defense blows it up for a loss of 10 yards, forcing the Panthers to punt. The Tigers take over 1st and 10 from their own 34-yard line. On third down, Tiger quarterback Kyle Shockley finds Borders for 71 yards getting the Tigers into Panther territory and on the next play, Shockley throws it up to teammate Braylon Flowers who makes a spectacular catch in the end zone to score his first touchdown of the game. Higgins’ PAT makes it a two possession game with 33.5 seconds left in the half. The Panthers are able to pick up some good yardage on the first two plays of the drive, however a pivotal sack from the Tiger defense drains the rest of the first half clock, sending the Tigers to the locker room with a 28-14 lead.
Another Higgins touchback sets the Panthers up on their own 20-yard line to start the second half. An 11-play, 80-yard drive for the Panthers ends in a 3-yard touchdown run by Flowers, however a failed PAT keeps the score 28-20 with 7:09 remaining in the third quarter.
The Tiger offense comes onto the field looking to answer, but after a 33-yard run for Borders, the Panther defense stops the Tigers on fourth down to take over possession from their own 28-yard line.
The Panthers drive deep into Tiger territory, however the Tiger defense holds strong on fourth down, forcing a turnover on downs to regain possession at their own 25-yard line.
The third quarter ends with a three-and-out for the Tiger offense and the punting unit comes out to kick it away. After a loss of yards on the return, the Panthers would take over from their own 34-yard line. After a penalty filled drive, the Panthers decide to go for it on 4th and 2. Heavilon not only gets the first down, but goes 33 yards to the house, needing a two-point conversion to tie the game at 28 a piece. Heavilon pitches the ball to Flowers who throws it out to Eldridge to tie the game with 8:12 remaining in the contest.
The Tigers start the ensuing drive from their own 33-yard line. After a short gain and an illegal procedure penalty against the Tigers, Shockley looks deep for Borders, who makes the catch and wins the footrace for the 71-yard touchdown. Higgins again splits the uprights to increase the Tiger lead to 35-28.
After the kickoff, the Panthers start their drive from their own 38-yard line. On third down, the Panther offense fumbles and the Tiger defense comes up with it giving the Tigers possession. However, on the first play of the Tigers ensuing drive, it results in a fumble being recovered by the Panthers, giving them possession from the Tiger 36-yard line. It takes nine plays, but the Panthers are able to pick up all 36 yards needed to punch it in.
The Panthers had a decision to make, kick the PAT and tie the game, or go for two and the win but chance not scoring. The offense stays on the field. Running the same play as the previous two-point conversion attempt, Flower this time turns back and throws to a seemingly wide open Heavilon standing in the front of the end zone. As the ball gets closer, Tiger defensive lineman Brody Frye lays out and is able to bat down the pass maintaining the Tigers one-point lead with 2:10 remaining.
After recovering the onside kick, the Tigers needed only one first down to win the game. Borders gets it on the first play, and a Panther personal foul penalty moves the Tigers up 15 more yards. A few kneel downs for the Tigers ends the game with the Tigers winning, 35-34.
The win keeps the region title hopes alive for the Tigers after dropping a pivotal region contest last week to Upperman.
“I challenged my guys this week to earn their reputation back as a physical, hard-nosed football team,” Shoulders said.
The Tigers did just that dominating the line of scrimmage for the majority of the game.
The Tigers are off on a bye week this week and then prepare to head to Carthage to take on the Owls of Smith County High School in an important non-region contest.
