The Macon County and Red Boiling Springs high school cross country teams competed in the MSCCA Voyles Classic at the Hermitage on Sept. 10.
For MCHS, Isaac Kirby finished 12th and Matthew Evans 33rd. Other top MCHS performers were Lukas Pharris (46th), Evan Groesbeck (70th), John Carter Wilson (92nd), Parker Whittemore (96th) and Colin Morgan (99th).
Overall, Kirby placed 37th. The top 50 received medals.
MCHS girls finished strong, with Laykin Ellis in 24th and Aubrie Ward in 48th.
The Macon County Junior High cross country team also competed Friday evening.
Braydon Leftrick finished eighth for the Tigers and Caden Presley finished 30th. Landon Presley was 40th and Jacob Eakles was 45th. Dakota Hackert was 50th, Ace Meador 54th, Landon Brawner 60th, Gage Willis 64th and Troy Wix was 80th.
MCJH girls McKenna Centers was 34th and Peyton Benge was 81st.
Red Boiling Springs High School athletes also competed. Haley Willis led the girls with a 15th place finish.
Boys performers included Brenton Powell (28th), Jadon Halliburton (38th), Kole Grace (41st) and Jaden White (42nd).
RBSJH results included girls Carter West (78th) and Madison Wilkinson (87th).
Junior high RBS boys runners included Hudson West (28th) and Glynlee Cowan (38th).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.