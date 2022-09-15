The Macon County and Red Boiling Springs high school cross country teams competed in the MSCCA Voyles Classic at the Hermitage on Sept. 10.

For MCHS, Isaac Kirby finished 12th and Matthew Evans 33rd. Other top MCHS performers were Lukas Pharris (46th), Evan Groesbeck (70th), John Carter Wilson (92nd), Parker Whittemore (96th) and Colin Morgan (99th).

