The Macon County cross country teams competed Saturday evening in the Saturday Light Fever race at Saunders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, hosted by Beech High School.
Both the Tigers and Tigerettes completed in the Silver Varsity division. The Tigers finished 12th overall in the competition.
Isaac Kirby was the top finisher for the Macon County boys with a time of 17:46, good for eighth place individually. Teammate Matthew Evans ran an 18:14.9 time, which was good for 19th place.
Other Macon County varsity finishers included Sam Kemp, who finished 82nd with arun of 20:15.30; Conor Gammons, who was 96th at 20:46.9 and Lukas Pharris, who came in 108th at 21:07.9.
For the Tigerette runners, Laykin Ellis finished seventh overall individually with a time of 21:19.8. Alexia Reed was 83rd at 26:20.3 and teammate Aly Brooks was right behind, finishing 84th with a run of 26:21.1. Violet Hackert came in 111th overall at 30:33.7.
