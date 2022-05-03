The Macon County High School track team had a home meet this past week.
Top performers include:
•Presley Sorenson, 1st in girls’ discus
•Malachi Rice, 1st in boys’ discus
•Presley Sorensen, 1st in girls’ shot-put
•Cody Cothron, 1st in boys’ shot-put
•Ashley Romero, 1st in 100-meter dash
•Zach Presley, 1st in 100-meter dash
•Aubrie Ward, 1st in 1600-meter run
•Laykin Ellis, 1st in 400-meter dash
•Noah Barber, 1st in 400-meter dash
•Laykin Ellis, 1st in 800-meter run
•Ashley Romero, 1st in 200-meter dash
•Coby Smith, 1st in 200-meter dash.
— Submitted
