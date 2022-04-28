The Macon County High School track teams competed in the Robert James Warrior Invitational on April 16 in Murfreesboro at Riverdale High School.
The teams came away with two second-place finishes. Laykin Ellis was runner-up in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:42.45. Malachi Rice was second in the discus throw, at 131-3 feet. He broke his own school record for the third time this season.
The teams had multiple top 10 finishers:
•Ellis was eighth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:42.12
•Violet Hackert was seventh in the 3200 meter run in 11:33.51
•Presley Sorensen was fifth in discus throw at 73-8 feet.
•Sorensen was seventh in the shot-put at 25-3 feet
•Matthew Sinclair was ninth in the 1600 meter run, 5:07:56
In the Volunteer Track Classic April-15-16 at the University of Tennessee, Sinclair was 51st in the two-mile run in 11:18:29, while Lukas Pharris was 52nd in 11:20:36.
Here is the complete Macon athletes’ finishes in the Robert James Warrior Invitational:
100 Meter Dash14.46 SB Ashley Romero 21st Finals H3
15.04 Anna Jo Scruggs 25th Finals H5
16.39 Madison Gonzalez 30th Finals H5
200 Meter Dash30.36 Ashley Romero 20th Finals H2
32.71 SB Anna Jo Scruggs 28th Finals H5
35.02 SB Madison Gonzalez 34th Finals H6
400 Meter Dash1:09.66 Ashley Romero 13th Finals H2
1:14.11 SB Violet Hackert 22nd Finals H4
1:19.10 Anna Jo Scruggs 26th Finals H4
800 Meter Run2:42.12 Laykin Ellis 8th Finals H1
3:04.31 SB Aubrie Ward 19th Finals H2
3:27.60 Aly Brooks 25th Finals H2
1600 Meter Run5:42.45 SB Laykin Ellis 2nd Finals H1
6:33.16 SB Aubrie Ward 11th Finals H2
7:18.41 Aly Brooks 21st Finals H2
3200 Meter Run11:33.51 SB Violet Hackert 7th Finals H1 Revised
Discus73-8 SB Presley Sorensen 5th Finals H2
43-10 Gracelynn Wilson 21st Finals H1
Shot Put25-3 SB Presley Sorensen 7th Finals H1
19-11 SB Gracelynn Wilson 21st Finals H1
Boys Athlete Place Section Results
100 Meter Dash12.35 SB Noah Barber 24th Finals H4
13.73 SB Willie Osorio 36th Finals H5
14.50 SB Juan Villanueva 38th Finals H6
200 Meter Dash24.54 SB Coby Smith 19th Finals H3
25.25 SB Noah Barber 22nd Finals H4
27.56 Willie Osorio 32nd Finals H5
400 Meter Dash58.42 SB Noah Barber 15th Finals H3
58.73 SB Coby Smith 18th Finals H4
1:10.17 Juan Villanueva 37th Finals H6
800 Meter Run2:21.90 SB Matthew Sinclair 9th Finals H1
2:36.00 Bryson Davenport 19th Finals H1
1600 Meter Run5:07.56 SB Matthew Sinclair 9th Finals H1
5:11.19 SB Bryson Davenport 12th Finals H1
5:18.15 SB Lukas Pharris 14th Finals H1
Discus131-3 SB Malachi Rice 2nd Finals H2
82-0 Cody Cothron 23rd Finals H1
Shot Put32-7 SB Malachi Rice 16th Finals H1
32-1 Cody Cothron 19th Finals H2
19-11 David Spears 31st Finals H1
The teams also competed in the Rossview Track Meet on April 23. Isaac Kirby came away with two top finishes — in the 1600-meter and the 3200-meter runs.
Other highlights
Kirby, third in the 800-meter run; Matt Evans, eighth in the 800-meter run; Malachi Rice, fourth in the discus; Laykin Ellis, second in the 3200-meter run; and Aubrie Ward, fifth in the 3200-meter run.
— Staff reports
