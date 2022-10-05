Macon County High School volleyball coach Brooke Smith knew she had a talented squad heading into the season, and hoped for a district championship.
She and the Tigerettes have one as Macon finished the regular season atop the standings with a 7-1 record.
Macon County had a rough patch earlier this season with injuries but finished the regular season with a 12-11 record overall.
Recent wins over Greenbrier and Liberty Creek sealed the regular-season title for the Tigerettes.
“I honestly, I’m never sure what’s going to go on,” Smith said of her expectations for the season. “I knew that they were going to have a good year, because I’ve got some very talented girls and very competitive girls. This is the first year in a really long time — we’ve never been seeded champs since I’ve been around.”
Macon was to play Tuesday, after the Times deadline, in the semifinals of the district tournament at Greenbrier. The Tigerettes were to play the winner of the Greenbrier-White House game.
Tuesday’s winners were to meet for the district tournament title tonight. Both the tournament winner and the runner-up advance to the regional.
The regular season title was an easier trek for Macon and the rest of the district as Portland, a perennial power in volleyball, was moved out of the district two seasons ago.
“That was really hard for us to be able to take the season championship” with Portland in play in the past, Smith said. “It’s been a long time coming, but I didn’t doubt that the girls could do it. I was just hoping that they would.”
The three-set win over Greenbrier (25-14, 25-18, 25-12) on Sept. 29 iced the regular-season title for the Tigerettes. Macon had 12 aces against Greenbrier, led by Allie Thompson’s five, and got 23 kills combined from Thompson (13) and Ellie Coley (10) in the victory. Greenley Clayborne had 14 assists and Cadence Carter added 11 for the victorious Tigerettes.
In the four-set win over Liberty Creek (25-17, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13), Clayborne led the way with seven aces and 15 assists. Coley and Thompson combined for 35 kills and Carter added 22 assists.
